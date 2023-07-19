The Jervis Bay Road flyover is in danger of becoming a political football amid delays caused by the Federal Government's review of major infrastructure projects.
That is despite both sides of politics previously committing to the overpass to improve safety at the intersection between Jervis Bay Road and the Princes Highway.
State Member for the South Coast, Liza Butler, said work on the project would resume "by the end of the year", as funding for the flyover "is not in any danger at all".
"It's not in jeopardy of being stopped," Ms Butler said.
"Neither [Federal Member for Gilmore] Fiona [Phillips] nor I are going to let that project be stopped, we need it."
While Ms Butler said the Federal Government's infrastructure investment program strategic review would delay work by six months, Shoalhaven Council's deputy mayor Paul Ell said the project "appeared to be in limbo".
He said officials from Transport for NSW "can't tell us with any certainty whether this project will proceed beyond the early works".
Those early works were completed moths ago, with tenders for the major construction work closing in February, 2023.
Transport for NSW said an announcement on the successful tenderer was expected to be made later this year, with major construction work expected to begin before the end of 2023.
But Cr Ell said, "There is now a big question mark about when these works can get underway."
He said the major works "have now been delayed by at least a year".
"Transport for NSW have confirmed that the project is shovel ready and they are waiting for the funding to be greenlighted for the next stage, which will be the major works," Cr Ell said.
"Residents who use this road each and every day just want to see this project completed."
Cr Ell said while Labor politicians were saying the flyover was safe, that was contrary with the terms of reference for the infrastructure review which said its purpose is to make recommendations on "the merits of projects continuing".
"The Albanese Government appears to be laying the groundwork to bring the axe down on billions of dollars of federal infrastructure funding committed by the former government," Cr Ell said.
"We need Fiona to do her job as our Federal Member and fight to protect this and other local projects from the audit."
He said the flyover should have been excluded from the audit as both sides of politics had previously committed to the project, and even joined together in December 2022 for a photo opportunity turning the first sod for the project.
Shadow NSW Roads Minister Natalie Ward, questioned what the state and federal MPs were doing to advocate for intersection upgrade.
"It seems to me they're not responding and they're not advocating for the things they were so passionate about before the election," Ms Ward said.
She pointed out 98 per cent of the community supported the upgrade, that had been through years of planning and community consultation as several different models were put forward.
"As a former Minister for Roads I know how long it takes to do that preliminary works, and how long the community has been waiting for this," she said.
Meanwhile Mrs Phillips said while infrastructure projects across the country were being reviewed, the Federal Government's commitment of $100 million for the flyover "is in the federal budget and that has not changed".
She said the review had been forced by the number of projects promised by the previous government without being properly funded.
"The federal review is actually about making sure road projects can be delivered, and that they have appropriate funding," she said.
"What we need is to make sure that good projects like the Jervis Bay flyover can be delivered on time and on budget, and that is what the review is determining," Mrs Phillips said.
"I know how important this project is to the local community and I am working to ensure it will go ahead as planned.
"I've advocated the whole way for the Jervis Bay flyover, and like many locals, I'm looking forward to seeing it built," Mrs Phillips said.
