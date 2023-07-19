South Coast Register
Our Future

Shoalhaven City Council searching for sites to install electric vehicle charging stations

Jorja McDonnell
By Jorja McDonnell
Updated July 19 2023 - 4:57pm, first published 2:30pm
There's a growing push for drivers to use electric vehicles (EVs) in New South Wales - but the Shoalhaven needs more places to charge them.

