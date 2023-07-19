South Coast Register
Home/Canberra Times

Star Nowra Velo Club cyclists presented medals for season performances

Sam Baker
By Sam Baker
July 19 2023 - 2:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
NVC juniors with Russ Phelan of Ultimate Cycles. From left, Noah Brown, Cameron Harrison, Harry Ludlan, Russ Phelan. Picture supplied.
NVC juniors with Russ Phelan of Ultimate Cycles. From left, Noah Brown, Cameron Harrison, Harry Ludlan, Russ Phelan. Picture supplied.

The Nowra Velo Club's junior team have been presented with their championship jerseys and gold medals for their win in the NSW junior under 19 team pursuit championship.

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.