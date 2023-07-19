The Nowra Velo Club's junior team have been presented with their championship jerseys and gold medals for their win in the NSW junior under 19 team pursuit championship.
The star group of local cyclists won the event earlier this year at the Dunc Gray Velodrome in Bankstown.
Harry Ludman, Cameron Harrison and Noah Brown met with Nowra Velo Club sponsor, Russ Phelan of Ultimate Cycle in Nowra to show their medals and receive their jerseys.
The fourth member of the team, Curtis Trkulja was absent as he is currently racing in junior events in Belgium and the Netherlands.
Trkulja was due back in Australia at the end of this month but his return looks like being delayed as he has been selected to race in the Junior Tour of Austria.
Shortly after Trkulja returns home, he will join fellow NVC teammate Harry Ludman in the Tour of the DMZ, a five day tour for junior riders in South Korea.
These juniors will also fit the NSW junior under 19 road and individual time trial championships into their already tight program in early August.
