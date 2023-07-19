Campaign launched for Shoalhaven residents to Love Local

Shoalhaven City Council is thrilled to unveil its latest initiative, the LOVE LOCAL campaign, aimed at inspiring residents to embrace the best of their own backyard.
With the launch of an all-inclusive online hub, locals can now easily explore a wide array of dining, activities, adventures, wellness, arts and culture, shopping, staycation ideas, and more across the towns of Shoalhaven.
The Love Local campaign has the support of council and Business Chambers in the hopes of uniting the Shoalhaven community with a one-stop platform for discovering the hidden gems of the region.
Residents and businesses alike are encouraged to engage with the campaign, either by exploring the curated site for exciting new experiences or by becoming active participant.
Local businesses in Shoalhaven are invited to create their free listing by signing up to the Australia Tourism Data Warehouse online, or by reaching out to the Shoalhaven Visitor Services team at tourism@shoalhaven.nsw.gov.au.
This ensures their presence is noticed as part of the Love Local movement, officials said.
"Shoalhaven has it all! With so many passionate small businesses you can trust your local to offer great service and quality," Shoalhaven mayor Amanda Findley said.
"Keep your dollars in Shoalhaven and support jobs in our region whether it is big ticket items, trades or services, gifts, or just enjoying everything a staycation has to offer. Love local this Winter in Shoalhaven."
Ms Findley said the best part of the campaign is it would mean locals don't have to spend anything extra, they're just spending smarter.
"We forget how beautiful our own backyard is, so even if you just go to a new beach or another town, then share the love on social media with the tag #LoveShoalhaven," she said.
Officials said Shoalhaven residents can show their support to the local community by shopping locally, in the myriad boutiques.
Dine locally, with a date night or lunch escape at the many spectacular eateries or bars in the region.
Play locally by getting out for a trek on one of the region's lesser-known beaches, go whale-watching, visit a gallery, museum, or maybe treat yourself to a spa day.
Residents are also encouraged to attend events locally with a wide array of nationally recognised performances on stage as well as performances, markets, art workshops and more, there is something for everyone.
For more information on the Love Local campaign visit shoalhaven.com/local.
