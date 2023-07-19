South Coast Register
Campaign launched for Shoalhaven residents to Love Local

Updated July 19 2023 - 1:52pm, first published 1:39pm
Shoalhaven City Council is thrilled to unveil its latest initiative, the LOVE LOCAL campaign, aimed at inspiring residents to embrace the best of their own backyard.

