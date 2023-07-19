South Coast Register
Home/Canberra Times

Grammy winning Soweto choir bringing Hope tour to Nowra

JL
By Jacqueline Lyons
Updated July 19 2023 - 12:45pm, first published 12:36pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Grammy award-winning Soweto Choir is bringing its Hope tour to Nowra in October. Image supplied.
The Grammy award-winning Soweto Choir is bringing its Hope tour to Nowra in October. Image supplied.

Soweto Gospel Choir is bringing its spirit-lifting experience to Nowra as part of their nationwide tour.

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.