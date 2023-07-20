South Coast Register
Illaroo rebound, Heads continue to rise in round 12 of Blackmore-Bolden Shield

Sam Baker
By Sam Baker
Updated July 20 2023 - 5:52pm, first published 5:45pm
St Georges Basin's Brendan Hobbs and Milton-Ulladulla's Arlo Crowley collide for the header. Picture by Tamara Lee.
The competition continues to heat up as we head into the final weeks of the 2023 Blackmore-Bolden Shield regular season.

