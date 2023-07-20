Illaroo rebound, Heads continue to rise in round 12 of Blackmore-Bolden Shield

The competition continues to heat up as we head into the final weeks of the 2023 Blackmore-Bolden Shield regular season.
The ladder continues to shift with teams beginning to hit their stride, while others start to slip.
Let's catch you up on all the action from the last weekend of football in the Shoalhaven.
There are apparently three certainties in life as of 2023, death, taxes, and a Panthers victory according to their run so far this season.
In a fiery top-of-the-table clash, the Panthers and Dragons battled it out with grit and determination shown on either side, as Milton were able to escape with the 2-0 victory.
Both sides came out of the gates trying to assert themselves, with chances few and far between for either side as the strong defence of each team took centre stage.
It would be the Panthers who opened the scoring at the half hour mark, when a lightning quick transition was triggered from their own goal box, which saw Lochi Wall and Brent Anderson combine before Wall clinically slotted the ball home.
Before Basin could respond it would be 2-0 when an unfortunate back pass was lifted over the head of the onrushing Dave Coventry in the Basin goal before nestling into the back of the net.
As the half was coming to a close, Basin almost secured their first when a strong volley from livewire Jordan Reid sailed just wide of the Milton goal.
15 minutes in the second half, Milton was reduced to 10 men which saw them play resolute defence against an ever present and hungry Basin attack.
Despite the numbers advantage and a few strong chances, Basin were unable to successfully convert and the score remained 2-0 at full time, extending Milton's unblemished record to 11-0.
Reflecting on the match, Milton head coach Nick Palagyi applauded Basin for their play and the overall spirit of the match.
"We knew this match would be a real battle and it didn't disappoint, Basin are a really solid outfit and they created some good chances today," he said.
"I'm really proud of the way we rolled up our sleeves in defence, but also how we still managed to maintain an attacking threat."
"The whole squad showed great resilience today."
The Shoalhaven Heads-Berry Sharks have continued their winning ways, securing an impressive 3-1 win over the Shoalhaven United Bears, leapfrogging them into third place in the competition.
It was a very even contest for both teams to begin with, and it would be United that was first to attack 11 minutes in off a strong play by Nicholas Hotchin.
The Bears almost made it 2-0, if it wasn't for a strong save for Callum Crapp who again imposed his will as goalie.
It appeared that United were going to go into the half up 1-0 before Gavin Dostal secured the equaliser right before the whistle to make it 1-1.
This goal seemed to be a momentum shifter as the Sharks came out of the break looking hungry and determined.
Dostal would secure his second minutes into the second half, before Kim Leonard won a penalty in the box that was converted successfully by Jai Findlay.
United kept pressing for another goal, almost breaking through on several occasions, but the Sharks defence stood strong until the final minute, walking off the field winners 3-1.
Reflecting on the win, Sharks' Alex Morrison called it a tough match between two willing sides.
"United didn't give up and we had to work hard until the final minute," he said.
"We've been getting better over the course of the season, and we still haven't reached our potential so it's fantastic to be on a run of good results while still having room to improve."
Morrison said the team is remaining focused and taking it a game at a time, which is important when each match hold such big weighting for the standings.
"We've got some difficult games coming up so we will have to be at our best."
The Illaroo Kangaroos have secured a critical win over the Huskisson-Vincentia Seagulls 4-2 last weekend.
After two straight tough losses, last weekend was a crucial match for the Kangaroos who caught themselves from slipping too far down the ladder as the season inches closer to its climax.
The first half was truly a fiery encounter for both teams who flexed their impressive attack, with many opportunities laid out for either side to score.
It was Ivan Katusa who was the first to leave his mark when he slotted the ball into the back of the Illaroo net at the 20 minute mark.
Just over five minutes later the Kangaroos responded through goal scoring machine Hayden Strand who tied the match at 1-1.
Two more goals would be put on the board in the first period, with Gary Niemeier giving Huskisson back the lead before Strand played hero again and secured his second right before the halftime whistle.
An injury to Lachlan Hucman right before the break saw Ben Barr introduced into the lineup.
Barr instantly made his presence felt almost banging home a goal with his first touch, which cannoned into the crossbar.
It appeared to give Illaroo the vote of confidence they needed as they appeared to be much controlled and collected in the second period of play.
Barr would make good with his next chance, tucking home a handy cross from Evan Leedham at the back post to give Illaroo a 3-2 lead.
Some strong back and forth from the sides would eventuate in Alex Cheyne putting the nail in the coffin for Illaroo extending their lead to the final margin of 4-2.
Illaroo's Jarvis Strand said it was a "much needed win", not only for "team morale" but also for much needed "points on the ladder."
"We learned from our round one clash (Illaroo lost 6-1) and our coach tweaked our formation against them which proved to pay off in the end," Strand said.
"With Basin the only team in the top four we have left to play this round, hopefully we can make a strong run home."
It has been a tough run for both the Culburra Cougars and Bomaderry Tigers, but both sides looked hungry and ready for a chance to pick up three points on the weekend.
In a tough back and forth game, the Cougars would walk away victorious with 1-0 victory.
Both sides had their chances, but Culburra appeared to have the better share of the ball, with the side converting when a strong run led to an expert cross to Dwi Prayetno who sent it into the back of the net.
There would be a few more chances for either side, but the score would remain the same until the final whistle.
Reflecting on the game, Tigers' Chris Reminis said it's been a tough season for the side, but they're trying to remain positive despite their record.
"It was a tight game, both teams had their chances but Culburra was the better team," he said.
The side has faced a ton of injuries all season to what is already a young side, but Reminis praised the attitude of the players and their resilience throughout.
"I'm proud of the lads who have stepped up this year," he said.
"A lot of them hadn't played first grade before and they gave it their all."
"There's still a few games to go, hopefully we can pick up some points and get off the bottom."
