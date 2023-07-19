Man arrested following hour-long police pursuit on the South Coast

A man is due to face court in Wollongong following an hour-long police chase that stretched from Kiama to Bomaderry and back up to Shellharbour.
Police received a report a silver coloured Peugeot was driving on the wrong side of the road at Kiama about 12.30am on Wednesday, July 19.
"The vehicle was driving south on the northbound lanes of the M1 [Princes] Motorway at Kiama," Chief Inspector Dan Richardson said.
It was headed towards the South Coast and Nowra police commenced a pursuit.
However at Bolong Road in Bomaderry the vehicle turned around and started heading north in the correct lanes, Chief Insp Richardson said.
As the vehicle continued north it slowed near Boxsells Lane, Meroo Meadow, and allegedly reversed into a police vehicle before continuing north.
At Devitts Lane in Foxground the vehicle stopped and again allegedly reversed into a police vehicle before driving off.
Road spikes were deployed by police officers at Tabbita Road, Dunmore, just north of the Shellharbour Road interchange, and the Peugeot lost traction with the road and stopped on the road's shoulder.
"Police have arrested a single male occupant, he was breath tested and it was a negative result," Chief Inspector Richardson said.
The pursuit lasted for 54 minutes and officers allege the Peugeot reached speeds of around 100kmh.
No one was injured during the pursuit.
The 60-year-old man was refused bail after being charged with a range of traffic offences, and will appear in Wollongong Local Court today - Wednesday, July 19.
