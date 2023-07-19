South Coast Register
Chase started after reports of a car on the wrong side of the road at Kiama

By Glenn Ellard
Updated July 19 2023 - 12:51pm, first published 10:00am
Man arrested following hour-long police pursuit on the South Coast
A man is due to face court in Wollongong following an hour-long police chase that stretched from Kiama to Bomaderry and back up to Shellharbour.

