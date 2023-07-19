The 13th anniversary of the 'Kane Vandenberg' Digger Day will be held this weekend, as veterans locally and from afar will gather at Rugby Park, South Nowra for the annual Shoalhaven event.
Last year proved a return to form for the event that had seen a two year hiatus due to COVID-19, and was one of the best instalments yet according to event organiser and chairman of the Keith Payne VC Veterans' Benefit Group, Rick Meehan.
The event allows for the wider community to reflect on what our veterans have done for Australia in all past wars and conflicts, while also providing a platform that raises awareness for issues that many veterans face both mental and physical.
"Whilst the event is and will always be for veterans, it has proven to highlight the term Digger is not always about veterans, but is an iconic synonym for mateship, camaraderie, and doing what is right in helping your mate in any situation no matter the cost," Mr Meehan said.
The event will see the Royal Australian Navy and Australian Army participating, along with a number of decorated veterans making their way to the Shoalhaven.
Guests at this year's event include; Australia's most decorated veteran Keith Payne VC AM (and family members: Flo Payne OAM, Mr Ron Payne and Mr Col Payne), New Zealand's only current VC Mr Willy Apiata VC and Australia's last living George Cross recipient Michael Pratt GC.
In addition to the VIPs in attendance, we will have family descendants of Kevin 'Dasher' Wheatley VC, Albert Jacka VC MC and Bar, Reg Rattey VC, Percy Statton VC MM and New Zealander Reginald Judson VC DCM MM and Teddy Sheehan VC.
"Their stories of their valour are outstanding and all descendants proudly wear and reflect the medals earned by their descendants," Mr Meehan said.
"Importantly it allows the civilian public to interact up close, see their heroes which definitely give them comfort and confidence that their career were and are worth sharing."
World renowned Violinist Rachel Bostock will perform the Last Post prior to kick off.
There will be two Navy helicopters from 723 Squadron at HMAS Albatross and one helicopter supplied by CHC Helicopters (also located at HMAS Albatross), which will fly all our special guests to Rugby Park South Nowra Saturday 23rd July at 1205.
The Army elite Red Berets Parachute Team will be parachuting onto the ground prior to the helicopters landing.
Players from the Shoalhaven Rugby Club will then gather on the field to meet dignitaries before they battle Kiama at 1pm.
It has been a more than impressive season for the Shoalies, who remain undefeated on the year, sitting in first place with 12 wins, with a current for and against of 527 points, which is 246 points above second place Avondale.
Kiama, who sit in third place, are one of the tougher teams in the Illawarra Rugby Union competition and previous battle between the two sides have always been entertaining affairs.
The event will begin at 10:30am on Saturday, July 22 and run until 4:45pm.
