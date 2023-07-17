South Coast Register
Safety systems kept damage to just one gluten dryer

By Glenn Ellard
Updated July 17 2023 - 3:37pm, first published 2:00pm
Manildra's Shoalhaven Starches factory at Bomaderry, on the banks of the Shoalhaven River. Picture supplied.
There has been high praise for Manildra's safety systems following an explosion on Sunday night that shook houses as far away as Worrigee, West Nowra and North Nowra.

