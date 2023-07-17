A new program is providing Shoalhaven teenagers with a chance to graduate high school as qualified early childhood educators.
The groundbreaking partnership between Nowra TAFE and the Binji and Boori Aboriginal Maternal Infant and Child Health Centre is fast-tracking high school students into tertiary qualifications.
By enrolling in the TAFE-delivered Vocational Education and Training program, students can fast-track their careers earning a nationally recognised qualification as part of their senior school subjects.
In this case, the students work toward the Certificate III in Early Childhood Education and Care, meaning they will be qualified to work in the early childhood sector once they finish school, rather than starting as a trainee on lower pay, or waiting until after school to begin their qualification.
Families connected to Aboriginal children's health centre, Binji and Boori, bring their children to visit the early childhood education facility at the Nowra TAFE campus one day per week.
While there, they watch their children socialise in a play-based learning environment as the TAFE students gain valuable skills in working with children.
Binji and Boori Aboriginal Health Worker Jaime Carpenter said the new collaboration with Nowra TAFE meant the parents she worked with were also learning by watching their children taking part in the culturally supported program.
"This is a chance for our families to learn in a supported place, and for students to interact and connect with children in a culturally-guided way," Ms Carpenter said.
"Another unintended benefit is the parents get a chance to connect and network, while their children are in the play sessions with the TAFE students and teachers," she said.
READ MORE:
The students said the course revealed a rewarding career path they had not all considered.
Bomaderry High School student Louise Tancred was unsure about her subject choices and career options, and took the advice of the school's careers advisor to enrol at TAFE.
"I enjoy spending time with the children and now after a couple of terms here, I'm thinking of working in early childhood education," she said.
Mia Taylor from Nowra High School was already planning on becoming a teacher.
"Those first couple of years mean a lot in a child's education and I'm keen to play a role," she said.
"As part of the course we do work placement and there is the chance some of us could be offered jobs which would be great."
Fellow student Ayla Brown was already aiming for a career in child education.
"I want to work in this industry and it's great that I'll finish year 12 with this qualification," she said.
"I'm learning a lot about safety and hazards and keeping children safe."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.