One of the most popular features of the recent Arty Farty Children's Party at Shoalhaven Entertainment Centre was a virtual hunt for hidden creatures.
And that hunt has been extended beyond the school holidays.
The cute and cheeky hidden creatures have extended their range, and can be found at the entertainment centre, the Nowra Library, the Shoalhaven Regional Gallery and in the Nowra CBD until Tuesday, July 25.
The Hidden Creatures are incredible animated critters that sprung from the amazing imaginations of local students in workshops led by the Arena Theatre Company.
Students from three local Shoalhaven schools were introduced to photography, script writing, performance, motion capture, and augmented reality skills to create their very own creatures.
READ MORE:
The Nowra CBD Revitalisation Committee is excited to be sponsoring Arena Theatre's Hidden Creatures Gallery.
"It's such a great project and engaging for the young kids in the community," said Alison Henry from the Nowra CBD Revitalisation Committee.
"In a technological world, it's great to be offering something creative and unique and getting families into the Nowra CBD to engage in virtual activities."
To join the scavenger hunt you simply need to download the free app onto your smart device (iPhone and Android both supported) and a sense of adventure.
Families can pick up an activity sheet and map from the Entertainment Centre, the Nowra Library, the Shoalhaven Regional Gallery, Bendigo Bank or Dragonfly Kids and head out on a futuristic treasure hunt.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.