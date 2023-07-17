South Coast Register
Operation Amarok III arrests 125 people on 265 charges across southern region

By Glenn Ellard
Updated July 17 2023 - 11:26am, first published 10:06am
Weapons seized from a home in Albion Park Rail as part of the Operation Amarok III searches last week. Picture supplied.
A total of 125 people have been arrested in the NSW southern region as part of a four-day police operation targeting domestic violence.

