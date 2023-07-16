South Coast Register
Burn in nature reserve at West Nowra will last for two days

By Glenn Ellard
Updated July 17 2023 - 10:28am, first published 9:18am
A cultural burn in the Triplarina Nature Reserve, west on Nowra, is due to start today and last for two days.

A cultural burn is due to start today (Monday, July 17) in the Triplarina Nature Reserve, west of Nowra.

