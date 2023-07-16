A cultural burn is due to start today (Monday, July 17) in the Triplarina Nature Reserve, west of Nowra.
The six-hectare burn will be carried out by Aboriginal fire practitioners from the Nowra Aboriginal community and Firesticks Alliance members over two days, with site patrols to follow for a few days.
It is supported by the NSW National Parks and Wildlife Service.
Traffic management signs will be in place on Yalwal Road and Rannoch Drive, with both potentially being affected by smoke.
Smoke might be visible to residents in West Nowra, and anyone vulnerable to smoke is encouraged to stay indoors and keep doors and windows closed to reduce exposure.
During this cultural burn the undergrowth will be burnt low and slowly, giving animals time to move away and leaving some patches unburnt.
The burn intends to connect people to country and improve the country's health, as well as reducing fuel loads and contributing to the region's hazard reduction activities.
This burn is a continuation of the program started in 2019 that supports and recognises cultural burning as a fundamental way to manage fire in the landscape and connection of people to country.
All burns around the state are coordinated with the NSW Rural Fire Service to ensure the impact on the community is assessed at a regional level.
People with known health conditions can sign up to receive air quality reports, forecasts and alerts via email or SMS from the Department of Planning and Environment.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.