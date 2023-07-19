There's so much happening at Bundanon, starting with the newest exhibition The Polyphonic Sea. For those with tiny humans, drop in on Thursday (July 20) for Bundanon Mini: try an art activity and check out the exhibition. Feel like a staycation? Join Stay Weekend on July 22-23, with overnight accommodation at The Bridge, plus tours and bushwalks. Or drop in on Sunday morning (July 23) for Vinyasa Flow Yoga overlooking the Shoalhaven River. Visit www.bundanon.com.au for more.