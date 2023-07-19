Eats and Beats
Nowra CBD
Food trucks and live music make for a top notch Wednesday evening in Nowra. Eats and Beats is a fixture of the CBD's Jelly Bean Park on the third Wednesday of every month. Catch the local wandering cooks and talented musicians this Wednesday (July 19) 5pm to 8pm.
Visit Bundanon
Your local art museum
There's so much happening at Bundanon, starting with the newest exhibition The Polyphonic Sea. For those with tiny humans, drop in on Thursday (July 20) for Bundanon Mini: try an art activity and check out the exhibition. Feel like a staycation? Join Stay Weekend on July 22-23, with overnight accommodation at The Bridge, plus tours and bushwalks. Or drop in on Sunday morning (July 23) for Vinyasa Flow Yoga overlooking the Shoalhaven River. Visit www.bundanon.com.au for more.
Market Fare
Shop this weekend
This week, catch the Nowra CBD Fresh Food Markets (Thursday, 2-6pm), Berry Farmers Market (Thursday, 2-5pm), Jervis Bay Maritime Museum Market (Saturday, 10am-2pm), or the Pyree Art and Handmade Market (Sunday, 9am-1.30pm).
Comedy Night
Aboriginal Comedy Allstars
From the oldest culture on earth comes the freshest and funniest stand-up comedy around. The Allstars bring huge belly laughs from the heart of the wide brown land. Hosted by Kevin Kropinyeri and featuring an all star line-up of Australia's premier First Nations comedians: Janty Blair, Sean Choolburra, Elaine Crombie, Andy Saunders, and Jay Wymarra. July 22 at Shoalhaven Entertainment Centre.
Long Lunch
Christmas in July Fundraiser
Kangaroo Valley restaurants Terre and Mare, and Valley Table, are putting on a cold-weather Christmas feast with all the trimmings - for a great cause. Your ticket to Christmas in July will cover a three course lunch, plus all the proceeds will support Waminda. Lunch is at Kangaroo Valley Hall on Sunday (July 23), 2pm. Tickets available online.
Kids Theatre
JUST live on stage
The classic JUST book series by Andy Griffiths and Terry Denton gets the theatre treatment. The super special stage show for kids and families is a love letter to the powers of imagination. JUST will play three shows at Shoalhaven Entertainment Centre on July 24-25. Tickets available online or at the box office.
Coming Up
The Last Daughter
Brenda's first memories were of growing up in a loving white foster family, before she was suddenly returned to her Aboriginal family. Decades later, she feels disconnected from both. The Last Daughter is a powerful documentary about Brenda's journey to unearth the truth. Screening at the Roxy Theatre on July 27. Get your tickets online.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.