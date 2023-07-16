South Coast Register
'JUST' live on stage: the classic Andy Griffiths books get the theatre treatment - the show is coming to Nowra this July

Updated July 16 2023 - 4:28pm, first published 4:25pm
The classic JUST series by Andy Griffiths and Terry Denton is coming to the stage in Nowra this July. Picture supplied.
Invisibility pills... mudmen... vomiting fogs and death-defying balloon rides...

