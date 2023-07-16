Invisibility pills... mudmen... vomiting fogs and death-defying balloon rides...
It's no fever dream - it's a small taste of JUST Live on Stage.
And it's coming to Shoalhaven Entertainment Centre in Nowra this July 24-25.
The somewhat crude and absolutely chaotic children's books by Andy Griffiths and Terry Denton have been adapted by Robin Goldsworthy, to create a stage show that's not for the faint-farted.
Oops! We mean faint-hearted!
This super special production for kids and families is a love letter to the powers of imagination, reminding us that all it takes is to have a little determination (and some snacks).
Seven books captures the minds of a generation, and now the stage show is keeping the wonder alive. Even author Andy Griffiths is a fan.
"The JUST series is where it all began for me and it will be JUST amazing to see these crazy/annoying/stupid stories come alive on stage," he said.
JUST will play three shows at Shoalhaven Entertainment Centre:
Tickets are available online or at the box office.
