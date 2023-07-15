This past weekend the Australian Junior Indoor Volleyball Championships were held in Sydney where the best state and club teams battled for U19 and U23 National titles.
VNSW Phoenix entered seven teams in the event with unprecedented opportunities across all age groups.
In a thrilling display of talent and determination, two young volleyball stars from Callala Beach made their mark at the recent Australian Junior Volleyball Championships held last weekend at Olympic Park, Homebush.
15-year-old volleyball athlete, Mireille Smith and her sister Alexandria Smith, 18, showcased their skills while representing the NSW Phoenix volleyball teams.
Mireille's strong past performances at both the state and national level earned her a spot on the prestigious u19 women Phoenix Navy team.
Despite her age, she proved to be a formidable force on the court, contributing significantly to the team's success throughout the championship. The Phoenix Navy side, consisting of girls aged between 14 and 17, exceeded all expectations as they emerged victorious, clinching the gold medal in the division one competition.
Phoenix Navy coach, Debbie Chung, spoke highly of her young side and their fight and determination on the court.
"Mostly aged between 14-16 and playing older opponents, these girls played with positivity and spirit that we would love all NSW Phoenix teams to show," Chung said.
"They played and supported each other over three days, embracing new approaches, techniques, and systems of play, dropping only two sets over seven games on the way to a gold medal."
"The future is bright."
Alexandria, who just turned 18, also has a string of strong national and state results that backup her selection in the U19 Phoenix Sky team, which after a solid performance throughout the championships went down in 3 sets against a strong QLD team in the final of the Under 19 Women's Premier division.
It was still a very strong run for the NSW side who took home a silver medal in the competition.
The U19 division one championship match was a true nail-biter, as the Phoenix Navy team faced of against a formidable opponent from the United States.
The encounter proved to be an intense battle, with both teams displaying remarkable skill. Mireille and her teammates demonstrated incredible teamwork and determination, fighting their way through three fiercely contested sets.
However, Phoenix Navy pushed through and won three sets to one. Their previous match against the USA in a pool game produced some of the longest rallies of the championship. The USA coach said he was amazed at the skill of these girls at their age.
The Phoenix Navy team exhibited exceptional resilience and composure, staying focused and maintaining their high level of performance throughout the match. Their efforts paid off in the end, as they emerged victorious, securing the gold medal for NSW.
The historical NSW results was a testament to their dedication and hard work both on and off the court, along with an athlete focused program being driven by Canadian Olympic beach volleyballer & NSW Volleyball Head of Pathways, Martin Reader and NSW Volleyball Head Coach, Chris Todd.
Mireille's and Alexandria's achievements at such an early age is a testament to their immense talent and dedication to the sport. Their selection into the u19 women's Phoenix teams is a great accomplishment, indicating a promising future ahead for these rising stars.
The Shoalhaven region continues to produce an extraordinary amount of volleyball talent, with a number of athletes beginning to make waves all across the country.
