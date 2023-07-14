The NSW COVID-19 death toll climbs again

The number of lives lost to COVID-19 in NSW is on the rise again.
Coronavirus claimed 70 lives in the week ending 4pm on Thursday, July 13 - up from 51 the previous week.
However the number of new COVID-19 infections fell to 2854 in the latest Health Department figures - down from 4234 the previous week.
Of the latest figures, 210 new cases came from the Illawarra Shoalhaven Local Health District - 93 detected through rapid antigen tests and 117 though PCR testing.
There have been 495 positive PCR tests across the health district during the past four weeks, including 93 in the Shoalhaven, 25 in Kiama, 120 in Shellharbour and 258 from Wollongong.
At the time the figures were counted there were 933 COVID-19 patients being treated in the state's hospitals, including 26 in intensive care.
