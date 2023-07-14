South Coast Register
Home/Canberra Times

Another 210 new cases in the Illawarra Shoalhaven Local Health District

GE
By Glenn Ellard
Updated July 14 2023 - 1:19pm, first published 1:02pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The NSW COVID-19 death toll climbs again
The NSW COVID-19 death toll climbs again

The number of lives lost to COVID-19 in NSW is on the rise again.

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.