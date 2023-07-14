Balloons and bright messages helped form a colourful farewell for the Shoalhaven Community Preschool building that was a key part of the Nowra community for more than 60 years.
Originally part of the Shoalhaven RSL Club, the building became a preschool in 1958 before being moved two years later from Junction Street to its location in Shoalhaven Street beside the Shoalhaven Hospital.
It remained the Shoalhaven's only preschool until the 1970s, and served generations of many local families.
But its proximity to the hospital has proven its undoing, with the preschool due to be demolished to make way for the hospital's expansion.
A new and larger preschool has been built around the corner in North Street, with children arriving for their first classes on Monday, July 17.
But before then several people, including some former directors, farewelled the old preschool building during a gathering on Friday, July 14.
Cindy George remembered when the preschool children put together a gold carriage in 1981, just ahead of the marriage of Prince Charles to Princess Diana, with their efforts ending up on television.
"It was such a fabulous place to have the children," Mrs George said.
It was also a place where lots of close friendships were established, Mrs George said, including hers with the director from 1970 to 1987, Robin Ninkov.
Kim Stouse-Lee was the pre-school's director from 2005-2019, but said her first experience at the establishment was in 1993 when she did a work placement there as part of her university studies in early childhood education.
Jade Hall attended the preschool from 2008 to 2011, and mum Lorna said there were "lots of wonderful memories" surrounding the building.
They both added their names, memories and messages to others adorning the pre-school's walls.
