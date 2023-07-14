Jamberoo Mountain Road has re-opened.
After being closed since July last year due to extensive storm damage, Jamberoo Mountain Road is now open thanks to $4.24 million dollars in joint federal and state disaster recovery funding.
"The last couple of years have been tough, particularly with so many local roads suffering extensive damage in the many floods and storms that have hit our region," Gilmore MP Fiona Phillips said.
"That's why I was so pleased to help secure these crucial funds to help Kiama council repair this critical road as quickly as possible."
Ms Phillips thanked the Jamberoo community and business owners for their patience during a challenging time.
"The Jamberoo Mountain Road repair has been a long and difficult project and it was important to get it right," Ms Phillips said.
"There's still more roadworks to be completed across our community, and I'll keep working my hardest to make sure the community gets the quality repairs they deserve."
She also thanked Kiama council, the contractors and everyone involved in the works to get the road re-opened.
The funding for the Jamberoo Mountain Road repair was supplied through the Commonwealth Disaster Recovery Funding Arrangements (DRFA), jointly funded by the Federal and NSW Governments.
Last week the Federal Government announced the fast tracking of $1.8 billion in advanced payments for disaster repair projects for councils.
Previously DRFA payments were made after the NSW state government made a claim.
"I fought hard to bring forward federal funding for disaster repair work and I'm pleased that has been delivered," Ms Phillips said.
The Albanese Government has also initiated a review into disaster funding arrangements.
More information about the review into the disaster funding arrangements is available here: Independent Review into Commonwealth Disaster Funding | NEMA
