South Coast Register
Home/Canberra Times

MP Fiona Phillips announces Jamberoo Mountain Road re-opening

Updated July 14 2023 - 1:21pm, first published 11:40am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Member for Gilmore, Fiona Phillips MP and Kiama Councillor Stuart Larkins at the newly repaired Jamberoo Mountain Road. Picture supplied.
Member for Gilmore, Fiona Phillips MP and Kiama Councillor Stuart Larkins at the newly repaired Jamberoo Mountain Road. Picture supplied.

Jamberoo Mountain Road has re-opened.

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.