6 BED | 2 BATH | 2 CAR
This property offers a wonderful beachside lifestyle with its prime location directly across the road from Collingwood Beach. It is not just a home, but complete lifestyle package.
The main house boasts four roomy bedrooms and spacious living with reverse cycle air conditioning. The open-plan kitchen serves as the home's central hub, seamlessly flowing into the family and dining areas, ideal for entertaining guests.
The property's backyard features several sitting areas, perfect for relaxation, sunbathing, or hosting gatherings. There is also plenty of room for lawn games, adding to the outdoor options. At the rear of the block, a separate two-bedroom habitable dwelling is suitable for accommodating additional family members or guests. Alternatively, it can be used as an Airbnb rental, providing an income stream. Another option is to live in one and lease the other.
Experience the epitome of lifestyle in the vibrant heart of Jervis Bay, where an array of water activities await. Whether you enjoy swimming, snorkelling, paddleboarding, kite surfing, or simply lounging on the pristine white sands of Collingwood Beach, all of this is conveniently located just across the road.
This stunning property is situated approximately 2.3 kilometres from the trendy cafes and restaurants of Huskisson. Additionally, the renowned Booderee National Park and famous Hyams Beach are approximately nine kilometres away.
Overall, this property boasts an excellent position, offering various accommodation options. It is conveniently located within a level walk to the shops, parks, Moona Creek, and just 100 metres from the beach.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.