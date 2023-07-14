South Coast Register
Home/Canberra Times

More that 4300 bowls and burritos sold on opening day

GE
By Glenn Ellard
Updated July 14 2023 - 10:51am, first published 10:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
There was plenty of fun and energy at Guzman y Gomez during its opening day in Nowra. Picture supplied.
There was plenty of fun and energy at Guzman y Gomez during its opening day in Nowra. Picture supplied.

New Mexican restaurant Guzman y Gomez has hailed its opening day as a huge success.

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.