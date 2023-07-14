New Mexican restaurant Guzman y Gomez has hailed its opening day as a huge success.
The restaurant located on the corner of the Princes Highway and Plunkett Street in Nowra was offering $5 bowls and burritos as an opening day special on Thursday, July 13.
And the community responded in droves, with the eatery serving more than 4300 of its $5 burritos and bowls on the day.
To get to the restaurant lines of cars snaked along Plunkett Street, with traffic control in place to help people get to and from the outlet.
Others simply parked their cars in nearby streets and walked to the restaurant.
A Mariachi band played throughout the day, entertaining guests and even crew members.
