The Australian String Quartet is visiting Wollongong for the first time and teaming up with local musicians for their inaugural concert.
Wollongong Art Gallery will host the ASQ and members of Steel City Strings on Thursday July 25.
The members of the Australian String Quartet will perform on centuries old string instruments - a matched set of Guadagnini instruments handcrafted by Giovanni Battista Guadagnini between c.1743 -1784 in Turin and Piacenza, Italy.
Dale Barltrop plays a 1784 Guadagnini Violin, Turin; Francesca Hiew plays a 1748-49 Guadagnini Violin, Piacenza; Christopher Cartlidge plays a 1783 Guadagnini Viola, Turin; Michael Dahlenburg plays a c.1743 Guadagnini Violoncello, Piacenza, 'Ngeringa'.
Steel City Strings quartet, Kyle Little, Monique Zieglaar (violin), Adrian Davies (viola) and Karella Mitchell (cello) will perform works including the foot-stomping, blues-infused Voodoo Dolls by Jessie Montgomery, and Elena Kats-Chernin's musical memoir of lost love, Cinque Forme d'Amore.
