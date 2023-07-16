South Coast Register
Home/Canberra Times

Australian String Quartet to perform with 250-year-old instruments at Wollongong concert

Desiree Savage
By Desiree Savage
Updated July 16 2023 - 11:52am, first published 11:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The Australian String Quartet is visiting Wollongong for the first time and teaming up with local musicians for their inaugural concert.

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.