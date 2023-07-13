Night work on the Princes Highway will impact on motorists travelling through the Kiama area next week.
Road repair and resurfacing will be carried out in the southbound direction between the bridge over Bland Street and the southbound exit to South Kiama Drive at Kiama for five nights from Thursday, July 20 to Wednesday, July 26 between 7pm and 5am.
However there will be no work carried out on Friday and Saturday nights.
Single lane closures and a reduced speed limit of 40 km/h will be in place during work hours.
The southbound exit to South Kiama Drive from the Princes Highway will be closed for one night between 7pm and 5am on Sunday, July 23.
During this single night closure, motorists will be detoured via Gipps Street.
Alternatively, motorists can continue south on the Princes Highway to the Fern Street off ramp and use Rose Valley Road to re-join to the highway to travel north back to Kiama.
Motorists should allow up to five minutes additional travel time and are advised to follow the direction of traffic control.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.