Several generations are preparing to bid a sad farewell to the old Shoalhaven Community Pre-school.
With a new purpose-built pre-school in North Street, Nowra, set to open when school resumes for term three, the former pre-school on Shoalhaven Street is due to be demolished to make way for the Shoalhaven Hospital's expansion.
But before it is knocked down generations of people who attended the pre-school have been invited back on Friday, July 14, to paint or write messages on the walls.
The old building will be open from 10am to 3pm for people to bid farewell, surrounded by music, balloons and colour.
Children have already been writing messages on the old building's walls, some talking about how they met their best friends while attending the pre-school.
The pre-school has been part of Nowra's social fabric for many decades.
It was opened in 1958 in the former Diggers' Hall in that was previously part of the Shoalhaven RSL Sub-Branch.
It started with 14 children enrolled, but that grew to 80 children within a year.
Two years later the pre-school was moved from Junction Street to a site on Shoalhaven Street, next to the Shoalhaven Hospital where it remained for the next 63 years, catering for several generations of some families.
Until the 1970s it was Nowra's only pre-school.
But with the move to the new $5 million purpose-built centre the pre-school is expanding its enrolment from 40 to 60 children per day.
