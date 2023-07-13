South Coast Register
Home/Canberra Times

Pre-school moving to a new purpose-built centre for the start of term three

GE
By Glenn Ellard
Updated July 13 2023 - 3:02pm, first published 2:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The old Shoalhaven Community Pre-School has closed its doors for the final time ahead of its demolition. Picture supplied.
The old Shoalhaven Community Pre-School has closed its doors for the final time ahead of its demolition. Picture supplied.

Several generations are preparing to bid a sad farewell to the old Shoalhaven Community Pre-school.

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.