Planned upgrades to East Nowra's Parramatta Park have been put on hold after the State Government scrapped the emergency services levy subsidy.
The government announced the move after Shoalhaven was among councils across the state to formulate and display budgets for the coming year.
The change left Shoalhaven facing $1 million in added costs it had not factored in.
Cr Serena Copley said that meant projects like upgrading Parramatta Park would end up missing out.
"It's going to be one of the projects that is scrapped because council now has to find an additional million dollars to pay for the emergency service levy that's now not being subsidised by the State Government," Cr Copley said.
"We will have to cut projects that are important to the community."
Cr Copley said Parramatta Park was one of the top priorities in a masterplan for upgrading community facilities.
She said State Member for South Coast, Liza Butler, had been part of shaping council's budget, but had been silent about the State Government withdrawing its support.
Shadow Minister for the South Coast, Natalie Ward, said the decision to discontinue the subsidy was never mentioned before the election.
"Deciding to not continue the emergency services levy subsidy will mean that local communities pay," Ms Ward said.
"And so this park here which is fundamental for the kids, the community and the families of this area - upgrading it and helping these kids to have a great environment to get out and play, will be left behind."
Ms Ward questioned what Ms Butler was doing to fight for the local community and much-needed projects such as the Parramatta Park upgrade.
