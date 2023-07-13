South Coast Register
Home/Canberra Times
Things to Do

Aboriginal Comedy Allstars playing Shoalhaven Entertainment Centre | Nowra

Updated July 13 2023 - 12:06pm, first published 11:15am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Aboriginal Comedy Allstars tour will stop at Shoalhaven Entertainment Centre in Nowra on July 22. Picture supplied.
The Aboriginal Comedy Allstars tour will stop at Shoalhaven Entertainment Centre in Nowra on July 22. Picture supplied.

Everything's a bit bleak and serious at the moment. We could all use a good laugh - and the Aboriginal Comedy Allstars have got us covered.

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.