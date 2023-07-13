Everything's a bit bleak and serious at the moment. We could all use a good laugh - and the Aboriginal Comedy Allstars have got us covered.
Six of Australia's best Aboriginal comedians will take to the stage in Nowra this month, in a show that is both cheeky and thought-provoking.
From the oldest culture on earth comes the freshest and funniest stand-up comedy around.
With sell-out seasons and 5-star reviews across the UK, Australia, and beyond, the Allstars are bringing huge belly laughs from the heart of the wide brown land.
The night is hosted by Kevin Kropinyeri and showcases an all-star line-up of Australia's premier First Nations comedians including Jay Wymarra, Andy Saunders, Janty Blair (2022 Deadly Funny Winner), Elaine Crombie, and Sean Choolburra.
So what can audiences expect? Kropinyeri said the Allstars are offering a smorgasboard of comedy stylings.
"[Expect] big energy, wildly different comedic styles, and content that blend and bring sore ribs and cheeks from tears of laughter," he said.
"As Australia's premier First Nations comedians, we get to bring and share a unique comedy experience that no one has seen before."
Aboriginal Comedy Allstars will play Shoalhaven Entertainment Centre in Nowra on Saturday, July 22, 8pm.
For tickets, visit Shoalhaven Entertainment Centre.
Meet the cast:
Andy Saunders
From an early age Andy Saunders has been telling jokes in front of a variety of audiences, he was always destined to make people laugh.
With an impressive and an extraordinary ability to use humor to break down barriers and stereotypes as well as provoke thought in any audience, Andy Saunders takes satire to new heights.
His star continues to rise after performing successful stand-up routines for many tours, events, tv shows and standalone gigs.
The only way is up and this is one comedian that can't be held down.
Andy believes that the best way to change the world for the better is through laughter and that a human being is at their most vulnerable while laughing, so get ready to be at the peril of this new, relevant and necessary brand of comedy.
Elaine Crombie
While Elaine is best known for her work as an actress, she's a woman of many talents.
She is also a singer, songwriter, writer, producer, and director - and now she's having a crack at stand-up comedy.
In 2019, Crombie won the Helpmann Award for Best Female Actor in a Supporting Role in a Musical, for her role in Barbara and the Camp Dogs. She was the 2020 Dreamtime Award-winner for Actor of the Year.
She has featured in many TV series, including 8MMM Aboriginal Radio (2015), Kiki and Kitty (2017), and Black Comedy (2016-2018), and premiered her own show Jane's Vagrant Love at the Adelaide Cabaret Festival (2019).
Janty Blair
Janty is a proud Butchulla, Mununjhali and Woppaburra woman based in Brisbane (Meeanjin), Hervey Bay and Rockhampton.
She is a gifted stand-up comedian, who won the Deadly Funny Grand Final 2022 at the Melbourne International Comedy Festival.
After nearly four decades in the workforce as a midwife, Janty has taken her life experience of understanding diverse people, improvising and rolling with the punches and paired it with her infectious and uplifting energy to make herself a powerhouse on the stage.
She is also a burgeoning playwright; Janty uses her stage presence and platform in comedy and keynote speaking to bring joy as well as empower individuals and communities to action.
Jay Wymarra
Jay is a formidable presence on any stage.
Whether hosting, MCing, performing stand-up comedy, acting or gracing the stage as his fabulous drag alter-ego, "Rhianna Mation," Jay is a crowd favourite.
He is a unique voice in the entertainment space and a staunch activist for the rights of people across all spectrums.
The son of a former Foreign Affairs diplomat, Jay Wymarra was exposed to many aspects of Australian and international cultures from a young age.
He applies this unique insight into both his comedic work and his advocacy.
Kevin Kropinyeri
One of Australia's premier Aboriginal comedy stars, Kevin Kropinyeri is a one-man whirlwind that will have you holding your sides laughing, as he shares tales of growing up, marriage and the particular, absurd challenges of life as an Aboriginal Australian family man.
A high-energy performer, Kevin is sharp, likeable, silly and measured; mixing keen observational standup with joyfully ridiculous physical comedy.
Kevin tours Australia constantly, appearing all over the country, including at some of its most remote communities, and is a bona fide star of the Indigenous performing arts, appearing at the Deadly Awards at the Sydney Opera House six years running.
He's also a regular feature on the mainstream corporate, club and festival circuits and a Comedy Festival Roadshow regular.
Sean Choolburra
Sean Choolburra is a charismatic, vibrant, and captivating performer.
He fuses his engaging energy with historical facts, spiritual wisdom, depth of ancestral understanding and knowledge.
Cheeky, clever, and charismatic, Sean has carved his niche as Australia's number one indigenous entertainer.
Weaving his inimitable blend of traditional dance, didgeridoo, story, knowledge and humour, Sean never fails to captivate audiences of all ages.
