South Coast Register
Home/Canberra Times

Sapphire Coast man Terry Dixon captures rare footage of Southern Right Whale at Tathra

Amandine Ahrens
By Amandine Ahrens
Updated July 13 2023 - 11:57am, first published 11:12am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

When Tathra's Terry Dixon flew his drone across his coastal neighbourhood earlier this week, he was delighted to capture rare footage of a Southern Right Whale's curious cruise around the town's wharf.

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.