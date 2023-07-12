Vincentia artist Samantha Tannous is the organiser behind Arts Muster, a new weekend-long program of art and craft workshops, artisans markets and First Nations cultural experiences coming to Huskisson in August.
Samantha is a fibre and textile artist teaching indigo dyeing on paper and fabric. Other local artists joining her include sculptor and installation artist Akira Kamada, multi-disciplinary artist Kathryn Orton, printmaker Barbara Dawson, and fibre artist Fiona Hammond.
Traditional custodians, Gadhungal Murring will welcome everyone to Arts Muster, before taking a small group on a cultural workshop in the grounds of the Jervis Bay Maritime Museum.
The workshops will run over two days on August 19-20.
On August 20, an artisans market will pop up in the Huskisson Community Hall, offering unique art and handmade items for sale.
"Making things is a powerful way to improve our mental and physical wellbeing," Samantha said.
"Making things together is even better, and doing all that with Jervis Bay as the backdrop is simply perfect.
She said the workshops are catered to people just looking to indulge in a new artistic endeavour, but will also provide some insight for people looking to hone their skills.
"We learn so much from our generous tutors and each other, in a relaxed classroom environment. Our workshops are for everyone, no experience necessary," Samantha said.
"Most of our tutors provide kits of all the materials and tools you need in their workshops, so you can simply turn up on the day and learn some new creative skills."
Samantha has been teaching fibre and textile creative workshops for over a decade, and she will brew up some dye pots with natural dyes including indigo.
She will show her students easy ways to fold, clamp and stitch their fabrics and papers to dip into the dyes and create beautiful patterns and effects.
"I also believe, very strongly, that when we gather together in a community to make things with our hands, using simple creative processes and tools, our wellbeing is boosted immeasurably," Samantha said.
She hopes the muster will be a way for people to connect over some tangible skills, while also embracing some cultural experiences.
The historic classrooms and grounds of the Jervis Bay Maritime Museum are the perfect venue for natural dyeing and creative inspiration.
Various courses will be held in the historic Maritime Museum classrooms as well as the Community Hall and the Huskisson Public School.
Tickets cost from $145 and are on sale now at https://artsmuster.com.au.
