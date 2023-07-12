South Coast Register
Arts Muster to share art skills in Huskisson in August

Updated July 13 2023 - 10:40am, first published 9:59am
Samantha Tannous will lead workshops on indigo dyeing among other arts and cultural workshops at the debut Arts Muster next month. Picture supplied.
Vincentia artist Samantha Tannous is the organiser behind Arts Muster, a new weekend-long program of art and craft workshops, artisans markets and First Nations cultural experiences coming to Huskisson in August.

