When you first see Mick Blattner you think "yeah he still looks like he could play footy".
Then he shows you the jagged scars on his chest and arm - the results of his quadruple heart bypass.
Blatts, early in the season, suffered the attack playing for Berry Shoalhaven Heads in a Group Seven Rugby League reserve grade game against Shellharbour.
He is recovering and feels positive about the future in general.
However, he does get down and frustrated - his current goal is to get back to work within weeks,
Mick recently increased "the rehabilitation side of his recovery" as well.
"I do feel all right," he said
Damian McGill enjoyed the opportunity recently to sit down for a nice long chat with the league legend and proud father.
Normally a person with this sort of condition would have shown signs - but not Mick 'Blatts' Blattner.
"They [his medical team] were baffled as to why I had no chest pains, no dizzy spells, no shortness of breath and I was able to run a few days before the match at training," he said
"That was the scary thing - they said 'you should have been unwell - you had some major blockages there'."
One of the arteries was 99 percent blocked.
He says playing footy saved his life.
"The blood stopped pumping to my heart and it dropped me," he said, recalling when his heart succumbed to the blockages.
"However, because my heart was pumping so much while I was playing footy it was just enough to push some blood into the other arteries and that was what allowed me to get up and walk."
He sat on the sideline, got some sugar into his system and said to the officials "I will go back on".
However, that was never going to happen - it was off to hospital for him.
He can't speak more highly of the medical attention he got from the start of the medical journey in Nowra to the operation in Wollongong Private Hospital.
"I just have to give a wrap to all the medical professionals at Shoalhaven and Wollongong hospitals - they are amazing," he said.
"They had a solution for everything that was going on at the time
"We seriously have got the best health professionals in the world. They do a tough job and continue to turn up every day."
Mick is not a big drinker or smoker and in general, always liked to be fit and healthy.
He used to walk, jog and go to the gym regularly.
"All indications are that I am heading to a full recovery," he said,
His medical team will soon put a "heart bug" on him so they can monitor his progress.
"They want to run a study to see what's going on. They have fixed the plumbing side of my condition but they want to look at the electrical side of it," he said.
The bug will monitor his heart 24/7 for a month and then they will look at the data like sleeping rhythms, heart rate and blood pressure.
They hope to work out just why he did not have any prior symptoms.
"That does worry me a bit," he said about the "heart bug" step of his road to recovery.
He is not afraid to say his mental health is also struggling as well because he can't do the things he once took for granted.
"Mentally it's tough and I just want to get back to work. I want to live a normal life but I can't live that normal life at the moment," he said.
Each week there are medical appointments to keep.
"It just never stops," he said about the cycle of appointments.
"It is a small price to pay to be on this side of the ground," he added about just being alive.
Mick's sons Zac and Kealen, two well-known Shoalhaven sportsmen, were shocked to see what had happened to their dad.
His experience will mean Zac and Kealen will also have to watch their heart health - given the family's history.
"We did not see this coming - definitely," he said.
However, there could have been a warning sign 25-years-ago when Mick's dad, Daniel, died when he was just sitting on the lounge.
"We think now maybe dad did not have the pains and symptoms as well. We would have known if he had shortness of chest pains, shortness of breath, coughing, or dizzy spells - but we never saw all that," he said
"Looking back at the situation with my father we are thinking it was the silent killer that you hear people talking about."
"Definitely this is going to take a toll for a little while," he said while looking over at the high amount of medications he has to take.
"I am looking to be positive and I really want to spread the word and educate people now.
"People need to understand that you don't have to have symptoms to have a heart issue."
He admitted in the past he used to put off going to see a doctor - something he now does not want to see others do.
"Now if I man up and do something to get this fixed than the chances of living 20 to 30 years is good," he said
Being involved in health education programs is something that appeals to him.
Former Berry strapper Bruce Sunderland passed away in 2022 and his ashes spread on the Berry Showground.
He was one of Mick's friends.
"You wouldn't believe it but right where I fell was where we spread Bruce's ashes," Blatts said
"I was really close to Bruce and he was always there for me. People say now the big fella was looking out for me and saying 'get up Blatts' and I believe in that sort of stuff."
The 49-year-old, in case it's not obvious, has finally retired from rugby league.
"I am definitely done - as much as my head says 'I want to play, I want to come back, I don't want to be defeated this way'," he said about never playing again.
"This was going to be close to my last year," he said
"Here I am saying I owe my life to football and basically that is what has happened."
Just being at the footy ground with people who could have resuscitated him if needed also worked to his advantage.
If he was at home on the lounge by himself - his fate could have been just like his dad's.
Coaching is something that could interest him in the future.
"Definitely but not in the short term," he said about coaching.
"I have had success coaching with the juniors and under-18s teams.
"I am not walking away from footy - 100 percent. I love coaching and have not done it for a few years."
"The best thing I liked about footy was every year was a challenge," he said
He started playing first grade in 1990 for the Leichhardt Wanderers.
When he was coming up the ranks he played S. G. Ball with Balmain and went on to play some lower-grade footy with Eastern Suburbs or he would play for Bondi A grade.
"I had four years in Sydney playing first grade before I came down here," he said
The challenge, in 1994 and 1995 with Nowra, was being new to the area.
He did become a bit of a rugby league journeyman.
"It became something that was exciting and after every season you would have five or six clubs ringing you up saying would you think about coming to play for us," he said.
"I am not ashamed to say I made it [playing footy] like a little bit of a job for many years.
"If you are going to get paid for something you love doing - who would say no?"
Most of his career was at the Nowra/Bomaderry and Berry-based clubs with stints at the likes of Milton Ulladulla, Wreck Bay and Shellharbour.
"Going to Shellharbour in 2001 and winning the Cronin Medal for being the man of the match and winning the grand final became part of that journey," he said.
"Yeh, I do have lots of jerseys."
He also made lots of friends along the way - and never lost "the fire in the belly" to play well for his team.
"The funny thing is - all these years I coached Zac in the juniors and under 18s and even reserve grade but I never coached Kealen. That [coaching Kealen] is a goal and a box I want to tick, " he said.
He also got to see some of his best mates play footy with their sons as well.
"There are a few father and son combinations getting around now which is awesome," he said
"There is nothing better," he added about playing actual competitive footy with your sons.
We have not heard the last of Mick Blattner ...... bring it on coach.
