South Coast Register
Home/Canberra Times
In Depth

Group Seven Rugby League's Mick Blattner's heart attack recovery

Updated July 14 2023 - 9:31am, first published 9:26am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Perhaps one of the proudest moments of Mick Blattner's career - playing grade football with sons Zac and Kealen. File picture,.
Perhaps one of the proudest moments of Mick Blattner's career - playing grade football with sons Zac and Kealen. File picture,.

When you first see Mick Blattner you think "yeah he still looks like he could play footy".

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.