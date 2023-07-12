A band of Shoalhaven crafters are doing their bit for the planet - and they've just reached a major milestone.
The sewists of Callala Boomerang Bags have made 8000 reusable shopping bags for their community, since switching on their machines in 2017.
Founding member Robyn Hannan said it all began out of a push to reduce plastic use in the Callala-Myola community.
Though it seems some of their 8000 home-made bags have spread themselves much further afield.
"We often wonder where they've all gone," Mrs Hannan said.
"Over the Christmas holidays we were doing more than 100 bags a week because many of the tourists took them home."
The Boomerang Bags are free for anyone who needs them at the Callala Bay IGA - because who hasn't been caught out at the shops with no bag?
With their Boomerang Bags in hot demand, the crafters are putting out the call for more able hands.
Group members are all volunteers: 20 locals lend a hand at everything from sewing, cutting and screen printing, to the all-important brewing of tea and coffee, plus great chats to keep the crafters company.
Their materials are also donated by the community.
Mrs Hannan said the group gets together at the Callala Beach hall on the third Wednesday of each month - and there's even ways to help if you can't make the sewing bee.
"We need to have more people sewing, because we can't keep up with demand," she said.
"For those who sew at home, we have kits of 10 bags that we put together. They're all cut out with the label and handles, and we can drop the kits off to you."
Community members' gratitude for the Boomerang Bags is reflected in the group's donation tin, which funds servicing to their trusty sewing machines.
Mrs Hannan added that extra money from the donation goes to another cause which is dear to the sewists: The Cancer Council.
"One of our initial members got cancer and she died 12 months ago, so we really do support The Cancer Council very much," she said.
"It's very much a cause close to our hearts."
Can you volunteer with Boomerang Bags?
Get in touch with Robyn Hannan, Shirley Clarke, or Kay Davies.
Robyn: 0417 259392
Shirley: 0413 592 778
Kay: 0412 691 833
