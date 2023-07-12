A 52-year-old man is in a serious but stable condition after he was crushed by a 300 kilogram metal bucket on a South Coast construction site.
Paramedics were called to Currarong Road in Kinghorn Point, south of Culburra Beach, at 7.44am on Wednesday.
"The report came over as excavator part landed on legs," NSW Ambulance Inspector Norm Rees said.
The man was airlifted by a NSW Ambulance rescue helicopter to Wollongong Hospital.
More to come.
