Man's legs crushed at Currurong construction site on South Coast

Nadine Morton
Updated July 12 2023 - 3:34pm, first published 12:02pm
A man's legs were crushed by an excavator on South Coast construction site on Wednesday morning. File picture
A 52-year-old man is in a serious but stable condition after he was crushed by a 300 kilogram metal bucket on a South Coast construction site.

