South Coast Register
Home/Canberra Times

NAIDOC Week gathering hears of leadership provided by local elders

GE
By Glenn Ellard
Updated July 12 2023 - 5:01pm, first published 11:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Among the people attending the gathering of elders at Shoalhaven Hospital were Nola Stephens, Pat Seymour and Colleen Webster. Picture by Glenn Ellard.
Among the people attending the gathering of elders at Shoalhaven Hospital were Nola Stephens, Pat Seymour and Colleen Webster. Picture by Glenn Ellard.

The important role played by local Aboriginal elders was spelled out during a NAIDOC Week activity at the Shoalhaven Hospital.

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.