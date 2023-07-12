The important role played by local Aboriginal elders was spelled out during a NAIDOC Week activity at the Shoalhaven Hospital.
A group of elders gathered at the hospital for the function paying tribute to the work they had done in the Shoalhaven's communities.
Shoalhaven Hospital Group general manager Craig Hamer paid tribute to the number of Aboriginal people who had helped shape medical services at the hospital.
Among them was Auntie Jean Turner who said the hospital was "my second home" - especially during 10 years she work as the hospital's Aboriginal liaison offer.
She said in the 1990s the elders "paved the way to make the hospital more Aboriginal-community friendly".
That change was vital, Auntie Jean said, to overcome the fear that Aboriginal people traditionally held about hospitals because "if an Aboriginal person went to hospital they usually died".
But from the fear Aboriginal people had become a key part of the hospital community, Auntie Jean said.
"My old people had to go through a lot, so these days a very precious," added Michael Robinson ahead of conducting a smoking ceremony.
He thanked the elders for "going through so much for us to have a platform, that I can stand up now and share".
Mr Robinson said the elders were "our libraries, they're our knowledge holders, they're our knowledge keepers".
"That's my Google - if I want to know something I'll go to my old people," he said.
Mr Robinson said he learnt respect for his elders from a young age.
"Growing up I didn't have just one mum - I had many mums," he said.
"I never was hungry, I always had a bed, and I was always loved, by all my old aunties, all my old grannies - they shared me, they loved me, even through I could be a little bit difficult at times."
And they taught him things.
Mr Robinson recalled a time he was surfing and stood on a sea urchin which embedded in his foot.
While he tried all the modern medicines to fix his foot nothing worked, until Belle McLeod told him to pick some ribbed grass.
"She boiled it up and she put it on my feet and within one day it pulled the se urchin out," Mr Robinson said.
