Shoalhaven cricket umpire numbers 'dire' as association calls for people to step up ahead of season

By Sam Baker
Updated July 12 2023 - 12:53pm, first published 12:15pm
Shoalhaven District Cricket Umpires Association secretary Terry Richmond. Picture by Sam Baker.
With only 12 umpires on the books as we inch closer to the start of the South Coast cricket season, it is do or die time for people to step up to the plate and pick up a whistle.

