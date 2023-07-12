With only 12 umpires on the books as we inch closer to the start of the South Coast cricket season, it is do or die time for people to step up to the plate and pick up a whistle.
Since the inception of COVID-19 numbers have dwindled for officials and have struggled to rebound since.
Shoalhaven District Cricket Umpires Association secretary Terry Richmond is calling to anyone and everyone who is interested in coming aboard this season.
"At the moment we have approximately 12 members on our books with about half of them being full time umpires," he said.
"This season we've lost two umpires already this season, it's a tough situation."
"We need people desperately to pick up umpiring, we need those numbers to grow."
The SDCUA covers matches as far north as Berry and as far south as Batemans Bay, with provision to officiate in junior and senior representative matches as well.
Richmond said he absolutely loves being an umpire and the involvement he is able to have in a game.
"Umpiring at the centre is the best place to see the game," he said.
"The camaraderie you form as umpires, it truly can't be beaten."
"The most common misconception about umpires is that we are bad guys, but we're not, we are there to control the game and are there for the love of the sport."
Prospective umpires will receive full training and support throughout the season and will also receive monetary reimbursement for any matches they officiate in.
"We will be seeking people as young as 16 years old onwards," Richmond said.
"This would cater for any young school students who would like to earn extra cash to help pay for their studies, to any who is looking to supplement any income that they are earning."
At the core of it, Richmond sees umpires as the 'unsung heroes of the game', because at the end of the day they are what makes a match go ahead.
"Without umpires and people willing to step up, there is no game," he said.
The cricket season starts on the second weekend of October and runs through to late March to early April.
If anybody is interested in becoming a member of the SDCUA, they can contact Terry on 0417742449 or by email him at ump.secretary@shoalhavendca.com.au.
