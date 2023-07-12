The Shellharbour Sharks have continued their charge up the South Coast Group 7 competition table following their big 26-10 win over the Jamberoo Superoos at Kevin Walsh Oval on Saturday.
Played in horrendous south-westerly winds which made ball control difficult and goal-kicking nigh-on impossible, the Sharks made the most of the crosswind in the opening half to race in six tries and then close out the game in a scoreless second half.
The visitors were handed a gift in the opening 10 minutes when the Superoos conceded a the ball from the kick-off and from the resulting penalty crossed for the opening try when winger Eze Harper scored and almost from the resumption Wayde Aiken gathered a grubber-kick and crossed as the Sharks raced to an 8-0 lead in the first four minutes.
Worse was to follow for the home side when hooker Brody Rigg darted over from dummy-half in the 9th minute and Jacob Seabrook converted from close range as the Sharks led 14-0 almost before Jamberoo had even had the ball.
To their credit Jamberoo did managed a commanding reply when returning second-rower Kyle Stone took on the defence and charged 15 metres to score and close the gap to 10, however a try after some clever blindside play to replacement back-rower Max Wolfson restored the margin when he charged over from close range.
In the 31st minute Kyle Stone had his second after he ran off a Jayden Morgan inside pass to close the gap to a respectable 18-10 after Corey Grigg's conversion.
However, like the open 10 minutes, the final five minutes of the first half turned deadly for Jamberoo when first they surrendered the ball close to their own try-line and the Sharks pounced when winger Jye Brooker sprinted over in the corner.
For some reason the Superoos decided on a short kick-off from the resumption and Seabrook took advantage and burst through to send Harper over for his second try as the halftime siren sounded to make the score 26-10.
Try as they did, neighter side managed to master the conditions in the second half as spectators headed out of the wind, with the Sharks maintained third spot on the table with five rounds remaining before the semis.
Brody Rigg, Jacob Seabrook, Ethan O'Connell and Josh Starling led the way for a good Sharks side, while James Gilmore, Luke Asquith and Kyle Stone tried hard to lift the Superoos.
The Superoos are at home again next weekend in a must-win clash with Berry-Shoalhaven Heads Magpies, while the Sharks will return home for a battle against co-leaders Gerringong Lions.
