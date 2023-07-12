South Coast Register
Home/Canberra Times

Shellharbour Sharks bare teeth for seven straight in clash with Jamberoo Superoos

Sam Baker
By Sam Baker
Updated July 12 2023 - 3:28pm, first published 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Shellharbour Sharks have now won seven straight games after downing Jamberoo 26-10 at Kevin Walsh Oval on Saturday. Picture by Adam McLean
Shellharbour Sharks have now won seven straight games after downing Jamberoo 26-10 at Kevin Walsh Oval on Saturday. Picture by Adam McLean

The Shellharbour Sharks have continued their charge up the South Coast Group 7 competition table following their big 26-10 win over the Jamberoo Superoos at Kevin Walsh Oval on Saturday.

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.