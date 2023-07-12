The footballers of the South Coast had to battle horrendous conditions in their round 11 matchups of the Blackmore-Bolden Shield.
The wind was howling, and the players were rolling in hopes of snatching the three points for the table.
Let's catch you up on how every side faired.
Last weekend wasn't just any old regular season clash for the Illaroo Kangaroos and Shoalhaven Heads-Berry Sharks, with the sides battling it out for the annual 'Toss Aulsebrook Memorial Shield'.
The Sharks have been in a run of good form and continued it on Saturday taking home the coveted win, 2-1 - raising the shield in honour of 'Toss Aulsebrook' who played for both clubs, and was an important figure in Shoalhaven football.
It was a classic back and forth match between the two sides. Illaroo looked like the better side in the first half, with a number of opportunities on goal, but Heads goalkeeper Callum Crapp had an amazing performance, securing a number of miracle saves for his side.
Alex Cheyne, who's been a machine all year, put Illaroo up off a brilliant kick, just 24 minutes into the match. This gave the Kangaroos a 1-0 lead heading into the half.
Heads came out of the half looking like a different side however and snatched back the momentum of the game. They knotted the match up at the 73rd through Christian Page, and in one of the biggest clutch moments of the season, would steal the win with a goal in the final minute of play by Ben Rawlinson.
Reflecting on the win, Head's Alex Morrison said "We had the grit, determination and the fitness to go to the 90th minute."
"We have shown a few times this season the we can come back from conceding a goal. We have a few guys like Dane Hamill and Gavin Dostal who were a bit bruised after some heavy tackles, but they pushed through and Ben Rawlinson is always hovering waiting for an opportunity."
The conditions were trying for both sides as well the spectators, but the grandstands at Sharman Park were still more than packed, showing the support the community has the for the annual event.
"The conditions weren't the best so to have so many spectators out braving the wind reflects the importance of the day," Morrison said.
"The occasion brought out the best in both teams and the game was played in good spirit."
Morrison said the team takes great pride in being able to raise the shield and said it means a lot to be able to play in a local event like this every year.
"We take a lot of pride in having our name on the shield for another year, but the result is less important than the day itself and the cause it supports."
The St Georges Basin Dragons have kept their run of good form in a 5-1 win over the Sussex Inlet Seahawks on Saturday.
The reigning champions continue to impress, even with a different looking side this season, and that was on full display last weekend.
Speedy Jordan Reid, who came across to Basin from Wreck Bay this season, has had an impressive campaign in 2023 and continued to add to that with a double goal performance.
The young Rory Meyer continues to look incredibly composed out there, and had one of his best games of the season against Sussex Inlet, also recording a double.
The always reliable Brendan Apperley notched a goal, as well as Jack Baker who secured his first of the season.
Michael Gurney converted the Seagulls only goal of the game, which marked his second on the year.
Sussex Inlet, despite the final score, look much improved compared to their first round clash with Basin and did legitimately seem to give their opposition a tough time at different points during the match.
Basin head coach, James Gallemore praised the efforts of the Seahawks after the game.
READ MORE:
"In terms of their fight, their character, their spirit, they made it really difficult for us last weekend just to break them down," Gallemore said.
"After scoring that goal they really shored up their defence, they made us work hard and the boys had to be on top form."
Gallemore said he's been really pleased with the sides' performance all season, even in their two losses.
"Something we've been talking about all season is the final third, really about getting players in and around the six yard box just to make up those numbers there and put away any scraps," he said.
"I think maybe three of the goals were scraps, that's exactly what I'm looking for."
"It's been a little bit of a challenge, the championship winning team of last season kind of disbanded a little bit, but the core is still there."
"I think we are starting to get to know each other well now in terms of movement and where we're going, we've got a pretty good spine at the moment and are just looking to tweak a few things in these final weeks."
Can they be stopped?
10 games in, and 10 wins on the board, the Panthers are not slowing down as they remain undefeated on the calendar year after downing the Shoalhaven United Bears 2-0.
The conditions on the day was terrible with strong winds in place for both teams to contend with.
It was a tough back and forth clash in the first half with both teams looking eager to one up one another on the green.
There were a few chance for both teams to score, but it was Milton's Jaxon Scholtz who broke free and linked with Brent Anderson who tucked the ball into the back of the net to make it 1-0.
The second half was really controlled by Milton who dominated a significant amount of possession. But United's defense held up very well as the Panthers struggled to convert.
However, they would make it 2-0 through the combination of Scholtz and Anderson once again.
Scholtz expertly flicked the ball over the head of his opponent to get himself in on goal, with the defender recovering by dragging him down and giving Milton a penalty, which Anderson calmly converted to ice the match.
The Huskisson-Vincentia Seagulls and Culburra Cougars could not be separated in their weekend fixture with the teams fighting to a deadlock when the final whistle sounded.
Both teams came in looking fired up to try and steal the three points, but opportunities were few and far between for the teams.
Culburra played a strong defensive game, which they've been known for all season.
They thwarted a number of Huskisson runs with special credit to the Cougars goalkeeper who made a number of tremendous saves to keep the game deadlocked.
In the first half the Cougars had the chance to take the lead through a free kick, which made it through the wall, but Huski goalkeeper Christ Tweed managed to tap it off the line.
Huskisson built a number of phases as well, but struggled to break down the three up front, eight back formation that Culburra was running.
The wind, like it was in every match, was also a massive factor, with balls flying all over the green.
The Seagulls had a few opportunities in the box in the second half but were again unable to score and the scores would remain 0-0 when the final whistle rang out.
