Heads win 'Toss Aulsebrook Memorial Shield', Basin keep rolling in round 11 of Blackmore-Bolden Shield

Sam Baker
Sam Baker
Updated July 12 2023 - 5:00pm, first published 3:00pm
St Georges Basin's Dane McGinn trying to break through some tough Sussex Inlet Seahawks pressure. Picture by Tamara Lee.
The footballers of the South Coast had to battle horrendous conditions in their round 11 matchups of the Blackmore-Bolden Shield.

