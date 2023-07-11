South Coast Register
Emergency services called in to battle car fire on Ulladulla Harbour

By Glenn Ellard
Updated July 12 2023 - 12:38pm, first published 9:31am
The scene at Ullaulla Harbour on Tuesday night. Picture supplied.
Police are investigating after a car exploded in flames at Ulladulla Harbour on Tuesday, July 11.

