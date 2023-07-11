Police are investigating after a car exploded in flames at Ulladulla Harbour on Tuesday, July 11.
An Ulladulla Marine Rescue crew was returning to base when they saw the car explode near the northern boat ramp about 6.30pm.
Police and NSW Fire and Rescue officers arrived minutes later, with Fire and Rescue personnel extinguishing the flames.
No-one was inside the vehicle at the time, and there were no reported injuries.
Police established a crime scene and began an investigation into the fire.
As inquiries continue, police urge anyone with information about the incident to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
