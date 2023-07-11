The winter sports season is in full swing and the Berry-Shoalhaven Heads cricketers are participating enthusiastically to keep up their fitness in readiness for the upcoming season.
Behind the scenes, the Berry-Shoalhaven Heads Cricket Club (BSHCC) is hard at work preparing for a new season.
The club's AGM was recently held, and after 30 years, Ted Street has decided to step down from the executive role with the club.
"The Club would like to thank Ted for his 30 years of service as president, you have done so much for the club and it wouldn't be the club it is today without your years of commitment and dedication," BSHCC said in a statement.
The club has elected a new committee for the upcoming season and are looking forward to a prosperous season across all teams for Berry-Shoalhaven Heads.
Mr Street will still be involved with his beloved club, and will be at the monthly Berry Markets and as well as continuing his role as the curator at Berry Sporting Complex.
2023/24 Association:
The club was last year represented in three grades, and will add in a fourth side for the 23/24 season.
"Our club is diverse in players and skill, and also flexible when it comes to being available, so if you're thinking of playing and aren't quite sure, there is a team ready to have you," the Club said.
"Our junior club is something we're very proud of and this season will be no exception."
BSHCC will be capping all registration and absorbing the price rises this season, in a hope that it will make it easier for families wanting to get involved and play.
"So many of our wonderful juniors now play in the senior grades and it's nice to have a family club that enables mothers, fathers, grandfathers and all the family to play together."
The BSHCC is also looking to appoint a club coach for the 23/24 season.
If you're interested and looking to get involved in this role you can reach out to the club's committee, or email the club at berryshcc@live.com.au.
"The Club would like to wish everyone the best during the offseason. Follow us on Facebook to stay up to date with all happenings around the club."
