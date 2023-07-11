South Coast Register
Home/Canberra Times
Our People

Berry-Shoalhaven Heads Cricket Club thank Ted Street for 30 years, preview upcoming season

Sam Baker
By Sam Baker
July 11 2023 - 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ted Street (right) with grandson Alec Redlich after a 4th grade partnership last season. Picture by The Heads News.
Ted Street (right) with grandson Alec Redlich after a 4th grade partnership last season. Picture by The Heads News.

The winter sports season is in full swing and the Berry-Shoalhaven Heads cricketers are participating enthusiastically to keep up their fitness in readiness for the upcoming season.

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.