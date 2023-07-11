The Nowra-Bomaderry Jets have secured a vital two points after dispatching the Albion Park-Oak Flats Eagles, 42-16, on Sunday at Bomaderry Sporting Complex.
The win was a crucial one for the Jets who, after a red-hot start, had seen themselves sliding ever so slightly down the Group Seven Rugby League ladder after dropping three straight games following claiming top place on the ladder.
The Adam Quinlan-led Jets seemed to sense the urgency as they came out of the gates with a determined fire that saw them ready to dial in on the resurgent Eagles.
It was the Jets who attacked first just four minutes into the game when a expertly placed kick by Adam Quinlan was snatched by Tyson Simpson who made no mistake in putting it down to make it 4-0.
The Eagles responded at the 20 minute mark through the always crafty Jack Walsh who navigated the Jets line before finding an opening to knot the match up at 4-all.
Park would then secure the lead after a sequence of excellent opened up the lane for Eagles' centre Ellis to go over out wide.
A streaking Braydon Rumble-Walsh would quickly knot the game up again, before the Eagles responded at the 33 minute mark through Ellis once again who exerted his will over the Jets defence to take back the lead, 16-10, after the successful conversion.
The Jets responded right on the stroke of the halftime whistle, cutting the lead to 14-16 as the teams headed to the lockers.
Whatever Quinlan said to his side at the halftime break, they came out with a purpose in the second-half and made life miserable for the Eagles.
They snatched the lead back ten minutes into the period when a kick from Mason Harrison would be claimed by lock Zachary Kershaw who went over under the posts. Clyde Parsons made no mistake with the conversion and the Jets led 20-16.
This would ignite a run of four more unanswered tries for the Jets who showed the dominant form we had seen from them every game to start the season.
Whatever flipped was switched at the half, it really was night and day for a Jets side who suddenly looked complete across every part of the park.
Simpson, Rumble-Walsh and Beau Luland each brought in two tries in the match, while Thomas Latta secured one of his own as well.
This win keeps the Jets in the top four, with Jamberoo and Milton-Ulladulla snapping right at their heals as we enter into the final five rounds of the regular season.
Gerringong, Shellharbour and the Sharks (riding a seven game winning streak) all currently sit above the Jets heading into round 14. Nowra-Bomaderry next play Warilla-Lake South.
