Excitement is building ahead of gymnastics classes making their long-awaited return to Nowra.
A sprung floor has been installed, mats have been delivered, and a range of gymnastics equipment is being set up at the Shoalhaven PCYC ahead of classes starting on Monday, July 17.
It is the first time in several years gymnastics classes have been available in Nowra.
PCYC's gymnastics development manager, Justin Hayes, said there had been a huge amount of interest from the local community.
"We were a little taken aback by how much interest there was," he said.
READ MORE:
Classes are scheduled to run every afternoon from Monday to Friday, as well as Saturday mornings.
Mr Hayes said the focus would be on beginners in Kindergym classes and the GymStart program, catering for children aged five to eight, and eight to 12.
A program called FreeG - focusing on freestyle gymnastics that resembled parkour or Ninja Warrior competitions, was also due to be run.
Mr Hayes said other programs could also be added down the track.
"We just want to get started, get our entry point programs right, and then look at what we can do and what other programs we can offer," he said.
Several experienced gymnastics coaches had been recruited to help run the classes, Mr Hayes said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.