Plenty of entries for Shoalhaven Business Awards

GE
By Glenn Ellard
Updated July 11 2023 - 4:00pm, first published 2:00pm
There was plenty of excitement when the Shoalhaven Business Awards were launched earlier this year. Picture by Glenn Ellard.
The 38th Shoalhaven Business Awards have 42 businesses in line for honours when the awards are presented on Friday, August 18.

