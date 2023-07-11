The 38th Shoalhaven Business Awards have 42 businesses in line for honours when the awards are presented on Friday, August 18.
Shoalhaven Business Chamber president Jemma Tribe said the call for nominations produced "a fantastic response".
"The most hotly contested categories include Outstanding Community Organisation and Excellence in Small Business, which is a great sign considering everything the Shoalhaven business community has faced," Mrs Tribe said.
Another exciting one to watch, Mrs Tribe said, was the Shoalhaven Southern Superstar award "which is a new award in this year's program for those businesses in the Southern Shoalhaven to be represented".
It is sponsored by the Community Bank South Coast.
All the finalists are:
Employer of Choice (Shoalhaven) - Activate Health and Movement, CareSouth, Medicine in Motion Health Group and Shoalhaven Occupational Therapy.
Excellence in Innovation - Bomo Bulk, Climax Air Conditioning, Davlin Health Pty Ltd, Shoalhaven Recovery into Resilience Project and Yes Hair Australia/LOHY.
Excellence in Large Business - CareSouth, Climax Airconditioning and The Shoalhaven Collective Pty Ltd.
Excellence in Micro Business - Davlin Health Pty Ltd, MAAD Studio, Shoalhaven Flowers, TrustTel and White Sands Events.
Excellence in Retail & Personal (Shoalhaven) - Bomo Bulk, Medicine in Motion Health Group, Shoalhaven Flowers, South Coast Brides and The Shoalhaven Collective Pty Ltd.
READ MORE:
Excellence in Small Business - Bearded Brewer Coffee, Insight Legal Solutions, Just Cuts Nowra, Mechanical - Mobile Farm Service, Shoalhaven Occupational Therapy, South Coast Brides and Stella Studioz.
Excellence in Sustainability - Bomo Bulk and The Shoalhaven Collective Pty Ltd.
Excellence in Tourism & Hospitality (Shoalhaven) - Bearded Brewer Coffee, Bumpy Road Catering and Events and Mollymook Motel.
Outstanding Business Leader - Amy Hall, Banksia Support Services, Tracy Mayo, CareSouth, Dave Flemons, Climax Air Conditioning, Nikki Morris, Empower Me Program, Kim McArthur, South Coast Brides, Karen Mason, Stay With Us, and Sian Ludlow, Stella Studioz.
Outstanding Community Organisation - BCR Communities, Keith Payne VC Veterans Benefit Group, Noah's Inclusion Services, North Shoalhaven Meals on Wheels, Shoalhaven Defence Families Association Inc. Kookaburra Retreat Community Centre, South Coast Medical Service Aboriginal Corporation and William Campbell Foundation.
Outstanding Employee - Nadiene Versitano, APM Employment Services, Kim Aziz, Ardent Lawyers, Joanne King, Ardent Lawyers, Beth Heard, Brightlives Pty Ltd, Peter Johnson, CareSouth, Cameron Galletly, Medicine in Motion Health Group, and Natalie Allan, MMJ Real Estate Nowra.
Outstanding Start-up - Be YOU Ballroom, Brightlives Pty Ltd, Old Salt Distillery and Plan B Passenger Service,
Outstanding Young Business Leader - Mary-Jean Lewis, Ardent Lawyers, Jack Dinnie, Bumpy Road Catering, Morgan Holt-McKean, DanceWorks South Coast, Trent Hilaire, Hill to Air, Michala Farrell, Insight Legal Solutions, Samuel Tacey, Stella Studioz, Jonina Menzies, Yes Hair Australia / LOHY.
There will also be two awards presented on the night - the Inclusion Award, sponsored by Hansa Sailing which all finalists are eligible to enter, and the coveted Business of the Year Award, sponsored by the Shoalhaven City Council.
Awards will be presented during a gala dinner at the Shoalhaven Entertainment Centre on Friday, August 18.
Tickets are available through the Shoalhaven Business Chamber or Shoalhaven Entertainment Centre websites.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.