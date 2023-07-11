Star footballer Shaylee Meehan has returned from contesting the International Festival of Indigenous Football, playing a leading role for the Australian Indigenous Koalas team in a three-test campaign against the Aotearoa Maori Football side.
Meehan's first test match was a roaring success, with the Koala's pulling off a 3-1 victory, and the Shoalhaven football star being named player of the match for her team.
After the game Meehan said, "I wasn't expecting this honour in my first game and I'm really excited and happy."
"I'm really happy with our first game and to be playing with these amazing people, I cannot wait for our next test."
In the second game of the series, New Zealand came back with a vengeance, eager to make up for their performance in the first match.
They came out and secured a 2-1 lead at the half, before running away in the second for a final score of 5-1, setting the stage for a decider showdown.
Playing two tests in three days was always going to be a tough assignment but the Australian girls were ready for the fight according to Meehan.
Meehan came out with an obvious chip on her shoulder from the previous match and dominated her position on the field.
It was at the 37 minute mark when a searching run down the left wing, to a pin point cross to the far post that resulted in the Australian's first goal, sending the team into the halftime break up 1-0.
The second half saw Meehan continue to build on her electric performance. She continually broke down the New Zealand backline, delivering a number of well placed crosses to her teammates to be on goal.
The Aotearoa Maori defenders did well to stop the Koalas from converting on a lot of their chances however.
However, on the 61st minute the Koalas were able to find a crack in the defence and net a well placed goal to go up 2-0.
This was a lead the side would hold until the 90th minute when the New Zealand side scored a goal on the last kick of normal time to bring the end line to a respectable 2-1 win to Australia.
"The New Zealand Aotearoa Maori team poured the pressure on in stoppages but we were able to hold out," an excited Meehan said after the match.
"This was an amazing experience to represent my people, my family in a sport that I love is so special," she further added.
"To experience our culture with my team was a special part of this week that I will never forget."
The Australian Indigenous Koalas with this game three win, won the test series 2-1.
Shaylee Meehan will now continue playing locally for her Shoalhaven FC side, who currently sit a top their ladder in the South Coast conference.
The side pulled off a 3-0 win over the Tarrawanna Blueys FC, and will look to continue their run of fine play in the next round.
