Shellharbour dad and daughter run from Killalea to near Bendalong

By Desiree Savage
Updated July 11 2023 - 9:53am, first published 9:49am
Layla and Nathan Cattell have set up a GoFundMe to raise money for men's mental health charities Talk 2 Me Bro and The Shaka Project. Picture by Wesley Lonergan.
The loss of a loved one to suicide in April this year left Layla Cattell and her dad Nathan shattered, wishing they could have done more to stop what happened.

