53 St James Crescent, Worrigee

Emily Gibbs
By Emily Gibbs
July 12 2023 - 8:30am
The perfect family home
3 Bed | 2 Bath | 2 Car

  • 53 St James Crescent, Worrigee
  • $645,00 - $695,000
  • Agency: Century 21, Nowra 4413 2166
  • Contact: Rachel Lea 0417 493 703
  • Inspect: By appointment

This three-bedroom family home is tastefully designed and offers a range of appealing features, all at an affordable price.

