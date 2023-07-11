The perfect family home

This three-bedroom family home is tastefully designed and offers a range of appealing features, all at an affordable price.
"It's in a nice neighbourhood surrounded by other quality homes and families," said Rachel Lea, real estate agent.
"The home offers two living areas; a family room situated off the kitchen and a front living area."
The front living room leads seamlessly into the designated dining area, creating a welcoming space for entertaining and everyday living.
The open-plan kitchen is well positioned and flows effortlessly into the family room, which has glass doors opening to the undercover entertaining area and fully fenced yard.
This allows for natural light to flood the room, and creates a seamless indoor-outdoor living experience.
The bedrooms are generously sized and include built-in robes, while the main bedroom boasts a walk-in robe and an ensuite bathroom.
The property is conveniently located in a quiet street just 830 metres from all essential shopping amenities.
The double garage provides secure parking, and the double gate access into the rear yard offers additional flexibility and convenience.
Overall, this residence is a desirable, well-appointed home in a convenient and family-friendly location.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.