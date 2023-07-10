South Coast Register
Home/Canberra Times
Things to Do

Historical Aircraft and Restoration Society gearing up for mega long weekend

Updated July 10 2023 - 11:32am, first published 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Experience the majesty of historic propeller planes at this month's HARS tarmac day. Picture supplied.
Experience the majesty of historic propeller planes at this month's HARS tarmac day. Picture supplied.

History buffs and aircraft enthusiasts are in for a treat this weekend.

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.