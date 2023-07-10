History buffs and aircraft enthusiasts are in for a treat this weekend.
The south coast's own HARS (Historical Aircraft and Restoration Society) is hosting a massive three-day weekend of tarmac days this July 14-16, featuring their many propeller planes.
It's set to be a celebration of sight and sound, as the flock of historic aircraft fire up their monstrous piston engines.
Leading the pack will be HARS' three engine Southern Cross - a replica of Sir Charles Kingsford Smith's own plane, flown on his first crossing of the Pacific in 1928.
See it taxi the runway on Friday (July 14).
The Southern Cross will be joined by a Vietnam War Caribou and the recently restored Winjeel: a 1950s Australian-built RAAF training aircraft known to many veteran pilots.
Vietnam War-era helicopter Iroquois, the Huey 898, will flutter in on Saturday.
Also, catch the symphony of HARS' three twin-engine Dakotas - DC-3s and C-47s - firing up simultaneously at Hangar One. Six engines at once will surely be a sight (and sound) to behold.
Those keen on going up in a historic aircraft can pre-book a seat in the Czech Aero L-39 Albatros.
The sleek Soviet- era military training jet will be making the rounds for joyrides.
HARS tarmac days are a unique chance to roam freely through aircraft hangars, and have a close look at more than 50 historic aircraft.
Visit this weekend (July 14-15), 9.30am to 3.30pm. The HARS Museum is located next to Shellharbour Regional Airport, 54 Airport Rd, Albion Park Rail.
