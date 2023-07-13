It's the classic musical beloved by generations - The Sound of Music is playing in Nowra. Audiences young and old will enjoy a trove of cherished songs including Climb Every Mountain, My Favourite Things, Do Re Mi, and of course the title number The Sound of Music. Albatross Musical Theatre Company is putting on their live theatrical performance, complete with full orchestra, right now. There are three more dates on this show's run: July 14, 15 and 16. For tickets, visit Shoalhaven Entertainment Centre.