Kids classes
The Art Hub, Nowra
The Art Hub in Nowra is hosting plenty of workshops to fill these school holidays. This week, try Ink and Drawing, or Abstract Painting. The Art Hub accepts Service NSW Creative Kid's vouchers - if you've still got them, use them! For the program, visit The Art Hub website.
Live Music
HEKKA at El Horses
Innovative musical trio HEKKA is coming to Nowra, on their national tour for the brand new album 'Everywhere I Go My Body Goes With Me'. The multi-faceted and idiomatic project marries driving rock aesthetics, meditative sonic landscapes and fluttering electronics, at the forefront of contemporary instrumental music. Catch HEKKA at El Horses in Nowra on Thursday (July 13).
Musical Theatre
The Sound of Music
It's the classic musical beloved by generations - The Sound of Music is playing in Nowra. Audiences young and old will enjoy a trove of cherished songs including Climb Every Mountain, My Favourite Things, Do Re Mi, and of course the title number The Sound of Music. Albatross Musical Theatre Company is putting on their live theatrical performance, complete with full orchestra, right now. There are three more dates on this show's run: July 14, 15 and 16. For tickets, visit Shoalhaven Entertainment Centre.
Nowra Adventure
Hidden Creatures Gallery
The exciting interactive artwork is back in the Nowra CBD these school holidays. Hidden Creature Gallery is a digital scavenger hunt, meshed into the real world. Cute and quirky little monsters are hiding all over town, ready for families to find them. Start your journey at Shoalhaven Entertainment Centre, and visit several local landmarks to find the hidden creatures with a smartphone. Running all through July. For more, Visit Shoalhaven Entertainment Centre.
Coming Up
Aboriginal Comedy Allstars
From the oldest culture on earth comes the freshest and funniest stand-up comedy around. With sell-out seasons and 5-star reviews in the UK, Adelaide, Melbourne, Brisbane and beyond, the Allstars bring huge belly laughs from the heart of the wide brown land. Hosted by Kevin Kropinyeri and featuring an all star line-up of Australia's premier First Nations comedians: Janty Blair, Sean Choolburra, Elaine Crombie, Andy Saunders, and Jay Wymarra. July 22 at Shoalhaven Entertainment Centre.
Coming Up
The Last Daughter
Brenda's first memories were of growing up in a loving white foster family, before she was suddenly returned to her Aboriginal family. Decades later, she feels disconnected from both. The Last Daughter is a powerful documentary about Brenda's journey to unearth the truth. Screening at the Roxy Theatre on July 27. Get your tickets online.
