Nowra's Michael Davey is about to cut a comical figure, wearing a Where's Wally outfit as he takes an e-bike on an epic journey around Australia.
But he is deadly serious about the reason for his ride, and his fundraising target.
Dr Davey leaves tomorrow (Monday, July 10) to ride 14,500 kilometres while hoping to raise $100,000 for veteran suicide prevention.
He actually had plans to leave a week earlier, but was delayed due to illness.
So to make up for lost time he leaves Nowra tomorrow to drive to Gympie, where Dr Davey will start his ride.
He said he had plans to complete the section between Nowra and Gympie later on.
But from Gympie Dr Davey will head to Rockhamption, Mt Isa, Katherine, Darwin, across to Broome, down the west coast to Perth, Mandurah, Esperance and Norseman, then across the Nullaboar Plain to Port Augusta, Adelaide, Borderton, Bendigo and Mebourne, before heading back up the Hume Highway to the Shoalhaven - arriving home in mid-October.
This is not the first time Dr Davey has trekked around Australia on two wheels.
He did it on a pushbike in 2014 and raised $51,000 for children suffering cancer.
Last year he rode a postie bike all the way around Highway 1 and raised $56,000 for suicide prevention.
"The trip on a postie bike was a challenging one," Dr Davey said.
"Up north, we rode under the Gulf of Carpentaria and had to cross five crocodile infested rivers.
"It was a very quick crossing, let me tell you," he laughed.
After having a heart attack 18 months ago, Dr Davey opted for a pedal-assisted e-bike this time around, to take the pressure off his heart.
"I've been very fortunate to have Russell Phelan at Ultimate Cycles and Focus Bikes Australia help me with a Focus Jarifa squared, 6.8," Dr Davey said.
While he is riding it Dr Davey will be wearing a Where's Wally outfit to draw attention and help start conversations about mental illness.
"The message to sufferers of a mental illness is don't hide in plain sight like Wally. Get professional help. That is the pathway to healing."
The Defence Force veteran was particularly concerned about mental illness numbers within the veteran community.
He gave the example of Australians serving in Afghanistan.
"In Afghanistan, 41 service personnel were tragically KIA. However, of those who served there, more than 1400 have taken their own lives.
"This is even more of a tragedy," Dr Davey said.
"I want to do something positive about this alarming statistic.
"If you're suffering from mental trauma, whether it's from conflict because you've served in the Defence Force, or whether it's in civilian life that you're experiencing stress, the only pathway to healing is getting professional help - start a conversation," he said.
"And I'd much prefer to have you learn on my shoulder as I hear your story, that go to your funeral next week."
Dr Davey said he wanted to play a role in removing the stigma surrounding mental illness.
"It's not a sign of weakness to want to get help, it's a sign of strength, because a mental illness for all intents and purposes is no different to diabetes or a broken leg," he said.
"A smart man would go and get help and get a cast for a broken leg and get it re-set, or find the best strategies and medication for diabetes.
"Mental health is no different."
Dr Davey said he had his own times battling darkness in his life with post-traumatic stress disorder related to his growing up in foster care and institutions where he encountered pedophiles, before spending time on the streets and running away to join to Navy at 15.
After he left the Navy, unable to find work and with no qualifications, Dr Davey said he "almost committed suicide".
But he said he had to learn to stop telling himself to "toughen up princess", get the professional help he needed, and get on with life by going to university.
Since than hen has devoted years to helping others.
"It's for people who find themselves in a dark place where I once was," Dr Davey said.
"We have an opportunity to change the world, and we should make the most of that opportunity.
"If we can alleviate someone else's suffering, then that's a really good thing."
To donate to Dr Davey's fundraising cause visit www.apostieride4ptsd.com.au
To follow the ride join the Facebook group apostieride4ptsd where there will be photographs and videos.
To see where Dr Davey is at any given point of the day via his GPS tracker, visit whereswally.maprogress.com/journeyofcharity2023
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.