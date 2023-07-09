South Coast Register
Home/News/Latest News

Destruction and thrills: wild weekend winds sweep the Shoalhaven

Jorja McDonnell
By Jorja McDonnell
Updated July 9 2023 - 2:22pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Keen sailboarder Matt Connolly couldn't resist getting out on the waters of St Georges Basin while strong winds gusted through. Picture by Dannie & Matt Connolly Photography.
Keen sailboarder Matt Connolly couldn't resist getting out on the waters of St Georges Basin while strong winds gusted through. Picture by Dannie & Matt Connolly Photography.

Damaging winds continue to sweep the Shoalhaven, leaving both destruction and excitement in their wake.

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.