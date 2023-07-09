Damaging winds continue to sweep the Shoalhaven, leaving both destruction and excitement in their wake.
Local SES units received 40 calls for assistance since Friday (July 7), while Rural Fire Service crews were called to 6 grass fires and bushfires on Saturday alone.
About half of the calls to SES were in the Nowra-Bomaderry and Berry areas, with the rest in St Georges Basin and Ulladulla.
READ MORE:
SES Shoalhaven Local Commander Adam Carney said many of the calls were tree-related, with large branches falling on properties.
About 60 SES volunteers have been out over the weekend helping the community, with another 20 on deck this Sunday (July 9) for the clean-up effort.
However, the gusty conditions have proven fruitful for some chasing adrenaline.
High winds on St Georges Basin tempted sailboarders out on to the water, despite the rough conditions.
Emergency services anticipate another busy day today, with damaging winds forecast again on Sunday (July 9).
The Bureau of Meteorology has issued a severe weather warning for damaging winds, applying to the South Coast, Southern and Central Tablelands, Illawarra, Snowy Mountains and Australian Capital Territory.
A marine wind warning for strong winds also applies to the Illawarra Coast and Batemans Coast
READ MORE:
According to the BoM, a westerly flow will continue over NSW as a low slowly moves away into the Tasman Sea.
Strong winds averaging 45 to 55km/h with damaging gusts of 90 to 110km/h are possible across the south coast.
Nowra has already recorded wind gusts of 103km/h.
While there is no official fire ban in place today, the Rural Fire Service has advised against lighting fires in strong winds; it is considered very risky, as a fire could spread very quickly.
Further, the State Emergency Service advises to:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.