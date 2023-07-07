South Coast Register
Home/News/Latest News
Free

Appeal to locate 16-year-old missing from Bomaderry

Sam Baker
By Sam Baker
July 8 2023 - 9:22am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A picture of Kye Marcal shared by the NSW Police Force. Image supplied.
A picture of Kye Marcal shared by the NSW Police Force. Image supplied.

Police are appealing for public assistance to locate a teenager missing from Bomaderry.

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.