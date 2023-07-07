Appeal to locate 16-year-old missing from Bomaderry

Police are appealing for public assistance to locate a teenager missing from Bomaderry.
Kye Marcal, aged 16, was last seen leaving a home on the Princes Highway, Bomaderry, at about 1am on Wednesday, July 5.
When he failed to return and could not be contacted, officers from South Coast Police District were notified and commenced inquiries into his whereabouts.
Police and family hold concerns for his welfare due to his young age.
He is described as being of Caucasian appearance, between 170cm to 180cm tall, of a medium build, brown hair in a mullet style and blue eyes.
He was last seen wearing a black Nike hat, hooded jumper and tracksuit pants.
Kye is known to frequent the Bomaderry, Newcastle, Redfern, Sydney CBD and Shoalhaven areas.
Anyone with information of his whereabouts is urged to contact Nowra police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
