Nooky and We Are Warriors receive Bronze Lion at Cannes for documentary

Sam Baker
By Sam Baker
Updated July 8 2023 - 4:12pm, first published 4:00pm
Nowra born, Yuin and Thunghutti rapper Nooky. Picture by David Ignatius
Nowra-born rapper, Nooky, born Corey Webster, continues to see his stock in the hip hop industry rise, with the artist recently travelling to France to receive an award alongside the music industry royalty.

