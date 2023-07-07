Kangaroo Valley has lost a key connection with its history.
And it has rocked the village to the core.
Sometime on the night of Friday, June 30, thieves broke into the Kangaroo Valley Pioneer Village Museum, stealing an extensive array of items.
Historical society president Garth Chittick said the items were "irreplaceable".
He said the theft was a huge hit for the village as," every family in Kangaroo Valley has contributed items to this museum".
"We're all gutted," Mr Chittick said.
The thieves were quick and professional, he said, parking on a neighbouring block before cutting a fence and then switching off power to ensure security cameras were not functioning.
They then used wheelbarrows taken from the property to move a large number of items.
From the school hut 150-year-old dolls and toys were stolen, along with Sunday school cards, a book carriers, vintage pedal cars and two three-wheeler bikes.
The harness shed was hit particularly hard, with a large number of historic saddles, harnesses, collars and more taken.
Mr Chittick said he was surprised by the number of saddles stolen, because they were old and of little use to anyone apart from their historic value.
The thieves also broke into a locked conservation area that is not normally open to the public.
"I don't know why they broke in, because they wouldn't know what was in here," said society secretary Christine Murphy.
The thieves trashed some areas, and ransacked others while possibly looking for cash and computer equipment.
READ MORE:
With none to be found "They just picked up anything small," Ms Murphy said.
That included a brooch with a picture of Queen Mary, an antique woven gold belt, a historic bible from Barrengarry House, glasses, hair wavers and crimpers, match boxes and curling hair tongs.
Ms Murphy said all the items had been donated by families thinking they would be kept safely in the museum, and she was concerned people might be reluctant to donate into the future.
"I think they already had a buyer for all the stuff they took," she said.
As part of their investigation police dusted various parts of the village for fingerprints and found none, leading Mr Chittick to say the thieves "knew what they were after".
He said he did not expect any of the stolen items would be recovered.
However Mr Chittick called on local families to look through old sheds and cupboards to see if there were other items that could be added to the museum's collection.
